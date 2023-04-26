ComfortDignityGrace.com Discusses How the U.S. Approaches Death and Dying

Why An End-of-Life Doula May Be What We Need for The So Called "Good Death"

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans say death is a subject people generally avoid according to research done by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 2016. Western society is so used to repressing our feelings and communications around grief and death and dying.

"Humans can anticipate their own death and the death of their loved ones. This anticipatory grief increases the intensity of the desire to bond between the dying and the loved one and creates a strong need to stay close to one another and need for communication," says Tara Hayes a former Hospice Social Worker and current End-of-Life Doula located in Southwest Florida. "A kind and caring Doula will be a guide for the communication and provide the support needed for all involved," added Hayes who can also be found at www.comfortdignitygrace.com

Seven out of ten Americans prefer to die at home according to research done by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 2016. Medicare's current visit requirement for a hospice social worker is one visit a month. On average a hospice nurse spends 30 minutes in the home environment per day according to research done by Medicare in 2020. End-of-Life Doula support services may include:

Serving as companion to the client and her or his loved ones

Increasing quality life moments for client and loved ones

Helping to bring closure to unresolved issues

Facilitating with advanced directives

Facilitating life review process

Facilitating end-of-life planning

Planning a Vigil

Sitting Vigil

Suggesting interventions for comfort

Creating remembrances

Guiding client and family toward peace and acceptance

Helping client find meaning in life and contributions to life

Supporting client and loved ones through the end-of-life journey

Supporting client and loved ones through the process of grief

"As a Hospice Social Worker I saw a need in my patients and families for more emotional support and engagement. I wanted to provide that. When I learned about the role of the End-of-Life Doula and did the research and got the proper training, I came to see that it was what I was meant to be doing all along," says Hayes. "I am able to work well with Hospice and without as I have the background of working with a medical team and can also do so in a hospital environment with medical staff or within a skilled nursing home or memory care facility, adds Hayes.

Tara Hayes received her Masters in Social Work from Florida Gulf Coast University and is a member and formally trained by the International Association of End-Of-Life Doula Association, (INELDA). She provides her services in homes, hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. Tara offers many skills and resources including processing grief, depression and anxiety through Talk, Music and Art, Legacy Projects, Guided Imagery, Meditation and Spiritual Support. Resources and relationships are established by many years working in the death and dying arena.

