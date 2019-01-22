ComfortPack™ Promises to Enhance Patient Experience for Intravitreal Injections

SALEM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Surgical Company, a global medical technology company, recently partnered with ophthalmologists to develop an all-new product: the ComfortPack™, a needle-free solution for anesthetizing the eye prior to intravitreal injections.

"The ComfortPack™ exemplifies American Surgical Company's mission to collaborate with health care professionals to develop innovative, user-friendly, and cost-efficient products that enhance patient care," said Erik Piasio, Managing Director, American Surgical Company.

ComfortPack? Anesthesia for Intravitreal Injections

A common method among ophthalmologists is the use of painful anesthetic eye injections. With this method, the doctor must inject the eye in order to numb it and then inject it again with the drug. The stress and anxiety that the patient experiences prior to an injection have been shown to cause an increase in blood pressure, a potential concern for patients who are high risk for cardiovascular or cerebrovascular complications (1). Not only does this option cause fear, stress, and pain in patients, but it can also increase the risk of hemorrhage or infection in the eye. A review of academic publications between 2005 and 2012 focusing on anti-VEGF injections, has shown that the risk of endophthalmitis, primarily caused by Staphylococcus or Streptococcus species, due to injections is 0.05% (2).

Another solution for anesthetizing the eye prior to intravitreal injections are costly topical gels and drops which are superficial, wasteful and lack precision.

So, how does the ComfortPack™ work? (video)

The ComfortPack™ - with a 4% lidocaine solution, directly numbs the injection site reducing discomfort and the feeling of pressure for the patient.

1. Dip pledgets in 4% lidocaine

Pour enough lidocaine in the cup to saturate the pledgets. Typically, around 0.5 - 1 ML.

2. Put pledget in patient's fornix

Using the applicator, remove the pledget from the cup and place it in the desired injection area.

3. Remove pledget from the eye in minutes

Remove the pledgets by pulling on the string and begin the injection process.

Nurses and retinal specialist ophthalmologists who have used the product say that 95% of their patients prefer the ComfortPack™ method over what they were doing previously. The ComfortPack™ creates a better experience for the patient, is less traumatic than other methods and is proven to be quick and easy for staff. The ease and quickness of the ComfortPack™ increases productivity for ophthalmologists and staff allowing more time for additional patients, saving both time and money.

"Once I began using the ComfortPack™, my patients began to consistently tell me that my injections were some of the most comfortable they experienced. ComfortPack™ works above and beyond any other approach," said Dr. Michael McAllister, M.D., Ophthalmologist.

The ComfortPack™ is used for anesthetizing prior to injections for diseases such as:

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Diabetic retinopathy

Macular edema

Retinal vein occlusion

Uveitis

Endophthalmitis

Retinitis

The ComfortPack™ works congruently with popular Anti-VEGF drugs such as Eylea®, Lucentis®, and Avastin®.

The ComfortPack™ is patent-pending.

ABOUT AMERICAN SURGICAL COMPANY

ASC is focused on developing and selling creative, innovative, and smart medical technologies that enhance the patient experience. We recognize the challenges of medical procedures and meet those challenges by working directly with physicians, operating room personnel, and partnering with other companies.

ASC products are used across several specialties, including neurosurgery, general surgery, head and neck surgery, oral surgery/dentistry, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pediatric surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, trauma, vascular surgery, veterinary medicine, and ophthalmology. Visit www.americansurgical.com for more information.

(1) Berger, Vanessa, et al. "Association of Intravitreal Injections With Blood Pressure Increase." JAMA Ophthalmology, vol. 137, no. 1, 2019, p. 87., doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2018.4892.

(2) Fileta, John B., et al. "Meta-Analysis of Infectious Endophthalmitis After Intravitreal Injection of Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Agents." Ophthalmic Surgery, Lasers and Imaging Retina, vol. 45, no. 2, 2014, pp. 143-149., doi:10.3928/23258160-20140306-08.

