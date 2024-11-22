Comfrt Launches Limited-Edition Camo Collection: A Tribute to Nature and Mental Wellness

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfrt, the brand redefining loungewear with a focus on extreme comfort and mental wellness, has announced the launch of its limited-edition Camo Collection, designed to inspire reconnection with the healing power of nature. This nature-inspired collection includes three standout pieces: the Camo Hoodie, the Camo Crew, and Camo Sweatpants.

Available in two exclusive camo patterns, each item is thoughtfully designed to encourage balance, healing, and a connection to the outdoors. Adirondack was inspired by the serene beauty of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, while White Oak reflects the tranquil, breathtaking scenery of Aspen.

Rooted in the founder's deep love for the outdoors, the Camo Collection carries a mission to inspire mindfulness and well-being. Each piece features a woven label reading: "Heal the Soul & Nurture Your Mind—Go Outside," a reminder of the restorative power of nature.

"The Camo Collection was born out of my deep love for the outdoors and the peace and clarity it has always brought me," said Hudson Leogrande, Founder of Comfrt. "I wanted to create a line that not only embodies the beauty of nature but also encourages people to take a step outside, breathe deeply, and reconnect with the world around them. This collection is a reminder that even small moments in nature can help us reset and find balance."

Camo Hoodie

A fresh take on Comfrt's best-selling hoodie design, the Camo Hoodie is made with a heavyweight, slightly weighted fabric, offering everyday wear that's as calming as it is stylish. Its oversized fit provides unmatched comfort, whether you're lounging at home or stepping outside for a moment of grounding.

Camo Crew

Marking Comfrt's first-ever crewneck silhouette, the Camo Crewneck introduces a new layer of versatility to the brand's lineup. Designed with the same slightly weighted fabric as the hoodie, this limited-edition crew offers an elevated, relaxed fit perfect for layering or wearing on its own.

Camo Sweatpants

Designed to complete the ultimate loungewear set, the Camo Jogger Sweatpants pair perfectly with either the hoodie or crewneck. Crafted from Comfrt's signature heavyweight fabric, these joggers feature a relaxed fit and thoughtful details, making them an everyday staple for cozy indoor moments or outdoor adventures.

All Camo products are available in Adirondack and White Oak patterns and come in a variety of sizes ranging from XS to 3X, guaranteeing a fit for everybody!

Availability

The Camo Collection is available now while supplies last. Explore the full collection at www.comfrt.com.

About Comfrt

Comfrt is dedicated to enhancing mental well-being through thoughtfully designed, slightly weighted clothing and accessories that provide a gentle, comforting embrace. Founded in 2022, the brand seamlessly blends fashion with function, crafting high-quality, durable products that support mental wellness and foster a sense of community. By promoting positive habits and contributing to mental health charities, Comfrt empowers individuals to feel grounded and supported in their daily lives.

