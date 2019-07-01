Comic Book Attorney and Author Gamal Hennessy to Speak At Four Upcoming Industry Events

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Contract Consulting announced four upcoming comic book panels and speaking engagements for attorney and author Gamal Hennessy. The educational panels and seminars will be followed by the publication of his new book in 2020.

The first two of the panel discussions are designed to help attorneys represent comic book professionals.

Comic book attorney Gamal Hennessy

On July 11th , he will participate in the Comic Book 101 webinar organized by the American Bar Association and Vanover Legal LLC.

The final two panels will focus on educating comic book creators on the business and legal aspects of their industry.

On October 25th , Mr. Hennessy moderates a panel on webcomics during the Diversity Comic Con at the Fashion Institute of Technology .

Mr. Hennessy's participation in these events occurred because of anticipation for his upcoming book The Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing . The book is the result of five years of research and twenty years of experience in the comic book industry, and it comes at a pivotal point for the business as a whole.

"Comic book properties are some of the most popular and profitable forms of entertainment now, so the need for artists and writers to understand the business of comics couldn't be greater," Mr. Hennessy said.

"Attorneys can also benefit from an understanding of the business of comic publishing, in addition to their current potential in other media. Comic book law has its foundations in entertainment, publishing, and intellectual property law, but it is a unique industry that requires a unique perspective."

About Creative Contract Consulting

Creative Contract Consulting (C3) is a boutique law practice specializing in comic book law and entertainment licensing. Gamal Hennessy has twenty years of legal experience in the industry, working for major clients including Amazon Publishing and Marvel Comics, as well as independent publishers like AfterShock and Mad Cave Studios.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact Gamal Hennessy at 917-370-7514 or by email on the C3 website .

