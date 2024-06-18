Comic Book Market size is set to grow by USD 3.25 billion from 2024-2028, success of tv shows and movies based on comic books boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global comic book market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Success of TV shows and movies based on comic books is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing number of partnerships in comic book market. However, growing incidents of comic book piracy poses a challenge. Key market players include Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Drawn and Quarterly, Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Futabasha Co. Ltd., Hakusensha Inc., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kodansha Ltd. , Lion Forge Animation, News Corp., PANINI S P A, POP Media Holdings, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Titan Publishing Group Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global comic book market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Comic Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3254.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries Japan, US, South Korea, China, and France Key companies profiled Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Drawn and Quarterly, Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Futabasha Co. Ltd., Hakusensha Inc., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kodansha Ltd. , Lion Forge Animation, News Corp., PANINI S P A, POP Media Holdings, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Titan Publishing Group Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Market Driver

The comic book market is characterized by a high number of vendors, leading to fragmentation. To expand their reach and increase market shares, these companies engage in strategic collaborations and partnerships. Notable recent examples include Warner Bros Discovery Inc.'s alliance with Amazon Studios for new DC Comics-based animated projects, and Electronic Arts Inc.'s deal with Marvel to develop multiple action-adventure games. These initiatives are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global comic book market.

The comic book market is currently experiencing a surge in demand for digital comics. With the rise of streaming services and e-readers, consumers prefer the convenience of accessing their favorite titles anytime, anywhere. Comics companies and independent creators are responding to this trend by increasing their digital offerings. The demand for print comics, however, remains strong, with collectors and fans seeking out rare and limited edition titles. The comic book industry is also seeing a rise in the use of technology, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, to enhance the comic reading experience. Additionally, the trend towards diversity and representation in comics continues, with an increasing number of titles featuring characters from underrepresented communities. Overall, the comic book market is evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The publishing industry, including comic books, faces significant financial losses due to copyright infringement and online piracy. The Internet has made illegal file sharing more prevalent, leading to substantial revenue loss for publishing houses. In 2022, the Content Overseas Distribution Association in Japan reported a loss of approximately USD12 - USD13 billion due to piracy, a fivefold increase from 2019. Unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content negatively impacts the growth of the global comic book market.

reported a loss of approximately - due to piracy, a fivefold increase from 2019. Unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content negatively impacts the growth of the global comic book market. In the comic book market, businesses face various challenges. Narritives like digital vs. Physical comic books, collection and storage of comic books, and the cost of comic books are key concerns. Comics from different decades and genres can be costly, making it difficult for some collectors to afford. Additionally, the challenge of keeping comic books in good condition is a common issue. Storage and preservation techniques are essential to maintain the value of comic book collections. Furthermore, the rise of digital comics poses a threat to traditional comic book sales. Collaboration and innovation among comic book businesses can help overcome these challenges and ensure the sustainability of the industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This comic book market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Non-digital

1.2 Digital Product Type 2.1 Hard copy

2.2 E-book

2.3 Audiobooks Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-digital- The Comic Book Market is a thriving business that caters to collectors and enthusiasts. We offer a wide selection of comic books, both new and vintage, for purchase. Our team carefully curates each collection to ensure high-quality items. Transactions are processed efficiently and securely. Join our community of passionate collectors and expand your comic book collection today.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the vibrant realm of storytelling, comic books offer a unique and captivating experience for diverse audiences. Genres such as superhero tales, fantasy stories, contemporary fiction, crime stories, and supernatural romance transport readers to imaginative worlds. Comic markets, like Comiket and various independent bookstores, serve as bustling hubs where these stories come to life. The congested ports of these markets are a testament to the insatiable demand for new releases. Publishers, including those specializing in book publishing like Eudicom, Aldus, and the World Bank, contribute significantly to the production and distribution of these tales. Manga, a popular form of comic books, adds to the richness and diversity of this genre. The comic book market is a thriving community where stories and readers connect, fostering a love for the art of storytelling.

Market Research Overview

The Comic Book Market is a vibrant and dynamic industry where collectibles and graphic novels are bought and sold. These valuable items cater to a diverse range of audiences, from casual fans to serious collectors. The market offers various genres, including superhero tales, crime stories, science fiction, and more. Suppliers and sellers source these comic books from various channels, such as conventions, online platforms, and brick-and-mortar stores. The demand for rare and limited-edition comics drives up their value, making them highly sought-after collectibles. The market also includes a strong community of enthusiasts who share their knowledge, passion, and collections with each other. The comic book market is a unique blend of art, storytelling, and commerce, providing endless opportunities for exploration and discovery.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Non-digital



Digital

Product Type

Hard Copy



E-book



Audiobooks

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio