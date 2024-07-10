Comic Book Publishing Market size is set to grow by USD 3.68 billion from 2024-2028, Growing availability of comic books on E-commerce sites boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global comic book publishing market is poised for substantial growth, expected to increase by USD 3.68 billion from 2024 to 2028, with a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is driven by the expanding availability of comic books on e-commerce platforms and a trend toward new launches. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices persist. In terms of market share, digital comic books are increasingly gaining traction compared to non-digital formats, reflecting evolving consumer preferences towards digital content consumption. Key players in this dynamic market include AfterShock Media, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global comic book publishing market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Comic Book Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3683.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries Japan, US, South Korea, China, and France Key companies profiled AfterShock Media, Ahoy Comics LLC, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Aspen MLT Inc., Black Mask Studios, Boom Entertainment Inc., Creative Mind Energy LLC, DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Lion Forge Animation, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Scout Comics and Entertainment Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc.

Market Driver

The global comic book publishing market is characterized by a large number of international and local vendors. These companies introduce new comic book titles to capture customer interest and boost their market presence. For instance, Archie Comics launched Fly Girl, Pureheart, and Inferno in May 2021, while IDW Media announced new projects in April 2022, including crime thrillers, supernatural horror, science fiction, and epic fantasy. Marvel released the Carnage Series 1 comic in March 2022. The continuous introduction of new comic books and expansion of existing ones by various publishers worldwide is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global comic book publishing market.

The comic book publishing market is thriving, with digital comics gaining significant traction. Male segments dominate the market, particularly in superhero and action genres. Traditional comic book stores and bookstores continue to sell hard copies, but online stores like Amazon's Kindle and Tablet PCs are growing. Publisher Weekly and Comicsbeat report that trends include the anime industry, with titles like "Black Panther" and "Avengers Unlimited" in the Infinity Series popular. Research from Publisher Weekly, Comicsbeat, and Pew Research Center indicates females are a growing audience, especially in science fiction and manga segments. Librarians and educators are also key consumers. However, challenges include truck driver and warehouse labor shortages, congested ports, and rising shipping container costs. Publishers like Marvel Comics and DC Comics face these issues in both the digital and hard copy segments. The science-fiction genre and international comic books in English and regional languages are also trending. Augmented reality is a potential future development.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

In the comic book publishing market, paper and ink serve as the primary raw materials. Vendors procure these materials based on market prices, which are negotiated during the procurement process with suppliers. The quality of output is ensured by procuring most paper directly from leading suppliers, who offer a range of paper grades, weights, and sizes. However, the comic book publishing market faces challenges due to the volatile nature of paper pulp prices. Factors such as demand, inventory levels, production capacity, and competitive strategies influence paper pulp prices worldwide. Geopolitical issues, like the Russia - Ukraine war, have resulted in increased paper prices due to logistical constraints, trade restrictions, and other factors. For instance, in late 2022, paper prices surged by over 40% due to delays in supplies in India . These uncertainties and additional costs incurred by publishers or vendors may negatively impact the growth of the comic book publishing market during the forecast period.

- war, have resulted in increased paper prices due to logistical constraints, trade restrictions, and other factors. For instance, in late 2022, paper prices surged by over 40% due to delays in supplies in . These uncertainties and additional costs incurred by publishers or vendors may negatively impact the growth of the comic book publishing market during the forecast period. The comic book publishing market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. The rise of AI-illustrated comic books, represented by MidJourney AI, disrupts traditional comic content creation. Diamond Comic Distributors, a key player, must adapt to maintain brand dominance. Consumers' attention is divided between NFT comics on platforms like VeVe and physical comic books. Digital technology, including audiobooks and mobile apps, caters to physically-disabled and non-English speaking groups. Cost and availability are crucial product factors for end-users, including kids, adults, and the youth population. Genres like romance, science, and fantasy face varying demand. Publishers must analyze end-use preferences, product type, and digital vs. Physical trends to stay competitive. Lockdowns and increased mobile browsing activity fuel the demand for digital comics. Physical comic book stores remain relevant but must adapt to survive. The World Bank reports on comic publications' economic impact. Overall, the market requires agility and innovation to meet readers' needs in an increasingly digital world.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This comic book publishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Genre 1.1 Science-fiction

1.2 Manga

1.3 Superhero

1.4 Non-fiction

1.5 Others Platform 2.1 Non-digital

2.2 Digital Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Science-fiction-

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Comics publications continue to captivate readers with their engaging stories and attractive graphics, spanning various genres from romance and science fiction to fantasy and noir. The comics industry has seen a surge in popularity during lockdowns, with digital platforms like Mint and mobile apps making access to these books more convenient than ever. According to Comicsbeat and Pew Research Center, comics attract a diverse readership, expanding vocabulary and fostering creativity. The value system of comics often delivers positive messages, making them a beloved form of entertainment for audiences of all ages. Notable companies like Marvel and DC Comics dominate the market, but smaller publishers also contribute significantly to the industry's rich tapestry. Production of comics involves a unique blend of art and storytelling, making each publication a unique work of art.

Market Research Overview

The comic book publishing market is thriving, with various genres including romance, science fiction, fantasy, and superhero action captivating readers worldwide. The rise of digital comics through mobile apps and online stores has revolutionized the industry, with platforms like Mint and Marvel Unlimited leading the charge. The end-use segment includes males and females, with the male segment dominating the superhero and action genres. The anime industry also contributes significantly to the market. Despite lockdowns and disruptions, comic publications continue to see increased mobile browsing activity. Publisher Weekly, Comicsbeat, and other industry reports provide product analysis and insights into the comic book market. The science fiction and manga segments are particularly popular, with librarians and educators promoting their use in schools and libraries. The comic book industry faces challenges such as truck driver and warehouse labor shortages, congested ports, and rising shipping container costs. However, the digital segment continues to grow, with e-Books and digital comics becoming increasingly popular. The popularity of comics can be attributed to their engaging stories, attractive graphics, and positive messages. The value system of comics resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds, making them a timeless form of entertainment. Noir and other genres add to the diversity of the comic book market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Genre

Science-fiction



Manga



Superhero



Non-fiction



Others

Platform

Non-digital



Digital

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio