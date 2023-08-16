Comic Book Publishing Market size to grow by USD 3,778.35 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing popularity of POD to be a market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global comic book publishing market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,778.35 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Comic Book Publishing Market

Comic book publishing market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global comic book publishing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer comic book publishing in the market are AfterShock Media, Ahoy Comics LLC, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Aspen MLT Inc., Black Mask Studios, Boom Entertainment Inc., Creative Mind Energy LLC, DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Lion Forge Animation, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Scout Comics and Entertainment Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc. and others.

Company Offerings -

AfterShock Media - The company offers comic book publishing such as The 06 Protocol, 10 Years to Death, AfterDark, AfterShock Triple Play, and All My Little Demons.

Comic Book Publishing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on genre (science-fiction, manga, superhero, non-fiction, and others), platform (non-digital and digital), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The science-fiction segment will be significant during the forecast period. This genre can be defined as a genre of fiction that generally focuses on the science and technology of the future. This involves partially true and partially fictitious laws or scientific theories. Owing to this popular perception regarding the improvement of cognitive skills, parents encourage children to inculcate their reading habits. Furthermore, the emergence of e-reading apps such as Kindle; the increase in the use of iPads, tablets, and smartphones; and high discounts on e-books are expected to drive the sales of this segment. Hence, such factors boost the science-fiction segment of the comic book publishing market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global comic book publishing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global comic book publishing market.

APAC will contribute 65% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising production and popularity of anime in the region is a factor driving the regional market growth. The closure of bookshops in many APAC countries for several weeks or months during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp decline in demand for traditional publishing. Hence, such factors boost the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Comic Book Publishing Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growing availability of comic books on e-commerce sites drives the growth of the comic book publishing market. Amazon, Alibaba Group, and others are examples of e-commerce vendors that offer e-comic books. Furthermore, the increased sales of comic books through internet distribution channels are to be a major driver for market growth.

Furthermore, consumers prefer e-commerce channels mainly because these sites offer easy payment options, ensure prompt delivery, and have hassle-free return policies. Hence, such factors drive the comic book publishing market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The growing popularity of POD is an emerging comic book publishing market trend. The growth is owing to the rise in the online reading population. Print-on-demand content is that it helps publishers to reduce wastage related to printing too many copies. This further reduces the huge upfront cost of printing or inventory burden for the vendors.

Vendors such as BookBaby, offer POD services because of the benefits that they offer, such as cost-effectiveness, eliminating storage issues, and easy online availability. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the comic book publishing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The fluctuation in raw material prices challenges the growth of the comic book publishing market. Paper and ink are the major raw materials for the comic book publishing market. Market vendors generally buy these raw materials based on their market prices. These prices are agreed upon with the supplier as part of the procurement process.

Paper pulp is a major raw material used in paper production and is a significant challenge for vendors in the global comic book publishing market. Hence, such factors hinder the growth of the comic book publishing market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this comic book publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the comic book publishing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the comic book publishing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the comic book publishing market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of comic book publishing market vendors

Comic Book Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,778.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AfterShock Media, Ahoy Comics LLC, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Aspen MLT Inc., Black Mask Studios, Boom Entertainment Inc., Creative Mind Energy LLC, DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Lion Forge Animation, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Scout Comics and Entertainment Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Genre



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global comic book publishing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global comic book publishing market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Genre Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.6 Global comic book publishing market by Country 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global comic book publishing market by Country 2022 - 2027 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Genre



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Genre

6.3 Science-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Science-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Science-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Science-fiction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Science-fiction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Manga - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Manga - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Manga - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Manga - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Manga - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Superhero - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Superhero - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Superhero - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Superhero - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Superhero - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Non-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-fiction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-fiction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-fiction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Genre (USD million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Genre (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Non-digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Non-digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Platform (USD million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 112: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 117: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AfterShock Media

Exhibit 124: AfterShock Media - Overview



Exhibit 125: AfterShock Media - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: AfterShock Media - Key offerings

12.4 Archie Comics Publications Inc.

Exhibit 127: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Boom Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 130: Boom Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Boom Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Boom Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DMG Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 133: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dynamic Forces Inc.

Exhibit 136: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Embracer Group AB

Exhibit 139: Embracer Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 140: Embracer Group AB - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Embracer Group AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Embracer Group AB - Segment focus

12.9 Fantagraphics

Exhibit 143: Fantagraphics - Overview



Exhibit 144: Fantagraphics - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Fantagraphics - Key offerings

12.10 Humanoids Inc.

Exhibit 146: Humanoids Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Humanoids Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Humanoids Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Idea and Design Works LLC

Exhibit 149: Idea and Design Works LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Idea and Design Works LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Idea and Design Works LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Image Comics Inc.

Exhibit 152: Image Comics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Image Comics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Image Comics Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Lion Forge Animation

Exhibit 155: Lion Forge Animation - Overview



Exhibit 156: Lion Forge Animation - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Lion Forge Animation - Key offerings

12.14 Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 161: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Exhibit 165: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zenescope Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 169: Zenescope Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Zenescope Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Zenescope Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

