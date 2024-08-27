Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon Power Up the Next Generation With 2nd Annual Kids Relief Campaign

From a Roblox Scavenger Hunt Including Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Games to Real World Volunteerism, Kids Relief Empowers Kids to Become Next Gen Changemakers

Imagine Dragons, Conan Gray, Poppy, d4vd, and Alexander Stewart to Perform in First of Its Kind Star-Studded Roblox Music Festival to Celebrate a Month of Action and Community Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon are teaming up for the first time to launch the 2nd annual Kids Relief campaign: "Game to Change the World," an interactive virtual–to–real-world movement that reaches kids where they are and empowers them to become a force for good in their communities. The campaign kicks off today, inviting kids nationwide to embark on virtual quests on Roblox and real-life missions that inspire community engagement and service from Aug. 27 to Sept. 20.

Now through Sept. 20, Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon are empowering kids to be a force for good in their communities through virtual quests on Roblox and real-life missions that inspire community engagement and service.

Building off the success of the inaugural campaign, Kids Relief is back on Roblox, with Kids Relief Simulator , a brand-new game featuring special guests Tony Hale, David Tennant, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as benevolent wizards who will send users on epic quests to perform good deeds, earn Karma, and improve the world around them. The game uses adventure and fun to teach the importance of empathy, kindness, and community.

This year the Kids Relief universe expands even further with a Roblox scavenger hunt in partnership with top games, including Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Simulator and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Tycoon , Highland Park RP , and HyperCatz . From Aug. 30-Sept. 13, Roblox users will embark from Kids Relief Simulator to learn the power of doing good by traveling from experience to experience on a quest to do good and collect magical surprises.

To turn in-game altruism into real-world action, Kids Relief, in partnership with Nickelodeon Our World, will offer a fun and easy guide to help kids organize local activities – from backpack drives and collecting school supplies, as well as examples of everyday kids who take action to make their communities a better place.

To celebrate the month of kids taking action, Kids Relief is inviting everyone back to Roblox for a first-of-its-kind star-studded weekend-long music festival starting Sept.13 featuring some of the most exciting artists, including Imagine Dragons, Conan Gray, Poppy, d4vd and Alexander Stewart. This must-see interactive event will include inspiring stories of kids creating real change in their communities.

"Kids Relief isn't just about playing games. We're merging the fun of games with the importance of social impact to help kids to activate their power to drive social change," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "By joining forces with Nickelodeon and some of today's biggest celebrities, content creators, and musicians, we aim to unlock resources and opportunities for kids, not just in the U.S. but around the world."

"It's wonderful to be able to partner with Kids Relief for this virtual event that helps to make a difference in the real world," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. "Nickelodeon is all about empowering kids, and with our Roblox games and Kids Relief, we can inspire them to create change in their communities."

Kids Relief is a Platform and Fundraiser

Kids Relief raises critical funds supporting programs and initiatives that foster empowerment and leadership, provide access to education and create economic growth opportunities that help kids and families break the cycle of poverty for themselves and future generations.

To make an even greater impact and spread awareness of Kids Relief far and wide, top gamers, streamers, and influencers from YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok, including Roblox Content Creators Leah Ashe and MeganPlays will promote Kids Relief and fundraise during the campaign.

"From rising societal gaps to climate change concerns, young people are inheriting a world facing unprecedented challenges," said Moore. "While one campaign doesn't solve these issues, we hope to meet kids where they are and start a movement that inspires them to embrace their potential to drive economic and social change, now and for generations to come."

For more information on Kids Relief and the Game to Change the World campaign, visit https://kidsrelief.org .

About Comic Relief US‍

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

