Comic Relief US and the Harlem Globetrotters are Partnering Again for Red Nose Day Fun and Fundraising at All 44 US Games in April to Help Children Facing Poverty

An Exciting Halftime Skills Showcase with Five Lucky Audience Members Will be Featured at Every Game, Along with Fun Red Nose Giveaways

Funds Raised by the Red Nose Day Campaign Are a Game-Changer for Children, Helping to Keep Them Safe, Healthy, Educated and Empowered Across the U.S. and Around the World

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Nose Day and the world famous Harlem Globetrotters are partnering for the second consecutive year, bringing the power of fun and entertainment they're both known for to raise money and change lives for children facing poverty.

Red Nose Day fun will be infused through all 44 games in April across 15 states during the Harlem Globetrotters' Domestic 2024 World Tour. Spalding, the official game ball of the Harlem Globetrotters, has created a custom branded Red Nose Day basketball that will be showcased during the special-skills performance at halftime. Five randomly selected participants will be chosen to play on center court and test their ball handling skills as they compete to make a layup, a free throw shot, and a three-point shot.

A limited supply of Red Noses will be given out to add to the fun, and fans in the stands will also be able to access the all-new immersive filter of the beloved Red Nose to share across all major social media platforms. Attendees can also donate and support the cause. The April games are the perfect way to kick-off the fun leading up to Red Nose Day, Comic Relief's US annual fundraising campaign that harnesses the power of entertainment to drive social change. Red Nose Day returns for its 10th year on May 23, 2024.

"Red Nose Day and the Harlem Globetrotters are both globally recognized for embracing the power of fun and entertainment, and we're delighted to be partnering with our talented friends for a second year," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "Red Nose Day funds directly support transformative social impact organizations all across the US and abroad, allowing us to make a real difference in the lives of children and young people facing poverty. Partnering with the Harlem Globetrotters and engaging with their fans throughout the US is a powerful way to strengthen our support for children, families, and communities."

"As Ambassadors of Goodwill, we are furthering our partnership with Comic Relief as they strive to help end the cycle of child poverty here in the U.S. and around the world," said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. "With our CSR efforts aligned around the areas of Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment, working alongside organizations like Comic Relief US ensures that we are having real impact with our audience."

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com

Red Nose Day brings joy and laughter while raising life-changing funds to help create a world with less childhood poverty – and more childhood. Celebrating a decade of life-changing impact, Red Nose Day has raised more than $370 million since it began in the U.S. in 2015. The funds directly support programs that provide food, shelter, health services, education, and more, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people to date across the U.S. and around the world. People can easily support the campaign this year with a fun, free, all-new immersive filter of the beloved Red Nose, now available on all major social media platforms.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill, and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game. They bring their entertainment to millions of fans around the world with more than 400 live events each year. Each game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardry, the famous Harlem Globetrotters 4 Points® shot, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy.

Their Emmy nominated hit series, "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward," produced in partnership with Hearst Media Production Group, airs on NBC, Peacock, and on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." The series, hosted by actor/comedian Craig Robinson, showcases the many talents of the Globetrotters on and off the court and reaches a million viewers each week. Season two of "Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward" airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, a longtime supporter of the Red Nose Day campaign.

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief US, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters® are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

Their series, "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward," is produced in partnership with Hearst Media Production Group. In addition to Hearst, other media partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, Reach TV, and Viral Nation. The brand continues to grow its roster of partners with expansion across a variety of categories including, consumer products, retail, travel, QSR/Food, just to name a few. Additional partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid, Hoop Culture, Citi, Alaska Airlines, as well as our official ball partner, Spalding and our official tour partner, Jersey Mikes.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives Foundation, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief US.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters® is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

