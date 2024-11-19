Comic Relief US and The Second City Announce First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Bring the Power of Entertainment for Change to Major Cities Across the Country

Launching with Holiday Themed Revues in Chicago and NYC, the Live Audience Shows Will Raise Funds to Help Break the Cycle of Poverty

NEW YORK, Nov.19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comic Relief US, a leading nonprofit known for harnessing the power of entertainment to create a just world free from poverty, announced a year-long partnership with The Second City, the world's premier sketch and improv-based comedy institution, to spread joy, laughter and holiday cheer to drive social change.

One of the first initiatives of this partnership is The Second City will dedicate two interactive holiday-themed comedy revues on its iconic mainstage. Twenty percent of ticket sales from Jack Frost Roasting On an Open Fire, on Nov. 30, in Chicago, Ill, and Wreck the Halls: The Second City New York's Guide to Surviving the Holiday s on Dec 7, in Brooklyn, NY will be donated to Comic Relief US. Filled with seasonal songs, sketches, and The Second City's world-famous improv comedy, these events will deliver plenty of laughs while raising crucial funds to help strengthen communities so every generation can thrive.

The holiday cheer doesn't end there; guests will also have the option to donate directly to Comic Relief US through a special QR code in theaters during the holiday season. Audience members who donate will receive a 20% discount ticket code for a future Second City show of their choice, which can be used for a maximum of two tickets per purchase.

"Comedy is at the heart of what we do, and over the past decade we've witnessed its incredible power to break down barriers, spark change and transform lives," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "The Second City gets it like no one else. I couldn't be more proud to partner with this iconic institution as we tap into our shared belief in comedy's ability to unite people for a greater cause and make a meaningful impact for children and families around the world."

"At The Second City, we know that comedy has the power to unite, heal, and inspire," said Ed Wells, CEO of The Second City. "We're proud to stand alongside Comic Relief US as they make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across the country. The Second City was founded 65 years ago on the principles of using improvisational theater games to teach skills and change lives. We're thrilled to continue to create smiles and lasting change for those who need it most."

All proceeds raised through this partnership will support over 50 trailblazing organizations globally that provide essential services, to address the immediate needs of children facing poverty, and strive to ensure and/or sustain long-term solutions that set them up for a lifetime of success. In the last decade alone, Comic Relief US has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people globally.

For tickets and information about Comic Relief US and The Second City's holiday revues, please visit: www.secondcity.com

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief US, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement. For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com, www.secondcityworks.com and follow The Second City on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

