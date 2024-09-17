Comic Relief US Appoints Business Philanthropist Evan Segal and Digital Advertising Pioneer Alia Lamborghini to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comic Relief US announced the appointment of Evan Segal and Alia Lamborghini to the organization's Board of Directors. Together Segal and Lamborghini bring nearly three decades of executive leadership experience across multiple industries including digital media, business, government, and philanthropy to the Board.

"It's a great honor to welcome Evan and Alia to the Comic Relief US Board of Directors," said Randy Newcomb, Chair of the Comic Relief US Board of Directors. "Their energizing perspectives and fresh insights will be invaluable to our work as the organization enters this next phase of transformative growth."

Evan Segal is a respected business leader, philanthropist, impact and venture investor, author, and social entrepreneur. He's the Chairman of The Evan & Tracy Segal Family Foundation which supports nonprofit organizations with innovative and collaborative programs centered on Social Justice and Human Kindness. The Foundation also served as a catalyst for Peace Builders (a collaboration between The Nobel Peace Center , Minecraft Education, and Games For Change ) and the Kids Relief campaign which empowers kids to be a force for good in their communities. Evan is the Founder and Managing Partner of Segal Ventures , an early-stage investment firm focused on women-led VC funds and emerging companies, the Co-Founder and General Partner of the 412 Venture Fund , and the author of From Local To Global: Smart Management Lessons To Grow Your Business .

Evan has held multiple executive-level positions over the course of his illustrious career. Previously, Evan was the President of Dormont Manufacturing Company. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the Obama Administration. He was a member of The White House Innovation and Information Policy Task Force and Co-Chair of the Federal CFO Council. Evan is a member of YPO/WPO, a global organization of business leaders working to improve through education and idea exchange.

"Comic Relief US has been at the forefront of driving positive change in communities facing poverty and systemic injustice for over a decade," said Evan Segal, New Comic Relief US Board Member. "I am deeply honored to join this dynamic group of board members and look forward to working alongside them to create an equitable future for all."

As Senior Vice President of Global Revenue at Yahoo DSP Alia Lamborghini is recognized as one of the advertising industry's leading connectors, advocates, and problem-solvers. Alia has over 20+ years of sales leadership experience and oversees the company's global sales teams and agency partnerships, along with the client services and commerce partnership accounts. Alia also leads the company's Client Advisory Board and serves as an executive sponsor for its Diversity and Racial Equity Board. She is also an active volunteer with many local Atlanta organizations and serves on the Board of Directors for Ethos Classical Public Charter School in Southwest Atlanta, a tuition-free school providing a rigorous, joyful elementary experience to 500+ students.

"I have admired Comic Relief US' ability to leverage the power of entertainment to mobilize their partners and the public to take action and create a meaningful impact," said Alia Lamborghini, New Comic Relief US Board Member. "I'm so excited to join the board and work together with this dedicated team of trailblazers on new and innovative approaches to create positive social change on the path to end poverty."

"Evan and Alia are both inspiring and accomplished leaders who are committed to using their platforms to champion underrepresented voices," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "I look forward to tapping into their expertise and experiences as we continue to deepen our investments in innovative and long-term solutions to help strengthen and empower communities where children and families can thrive."

Segal and Lamborghini join an esteemed group of leaders on the Comic Relief US Board, including: Austyn Biggers (SVP, Programming and Production, TV One and CleoTV), Richard Curtis (Co-founder of Comic Relief, Writer, and Director), Michele Ganeless (Producer and media consultant, and former President of Comedy Central), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), David Horne (CFO, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US), Yvonne Moore (Founder & Managing Director, Moore Philanthropy), Randy Newcomb (Senior Advisor, The Omidyar Group) and Ida Rezvani (Global Client Lead, Pfizer).

About Comic Relief US‍

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Comic Relief US