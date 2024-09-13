Comic Relief US Harnesses the Power of Music to Inspire Change in First-of-its-Kind Roblox Music Festival for Next Gen Leaders, Beginning Today

Immersive Concerts from Imagine Dragons, Conan Gray, d4vd, Poppy and Alexander Stewart Inspire Social Good Through Gaming as Part of the 2nd Annual Kids Relief Campaign by Comic Relief US and Nickelodeon

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Roblox users can experience songs from Imagine Dragons, Conan Gray, d4vd, Poppy and Alexander Stewart like never before in a first-of-its-kind, immersive music festival, created by Comic Relief US and Wonder Works Studio. Users will play their way through a series of dream-like concert experiences, inspired by artists' lives, music and signature visuals, to collect "good karma" and reinforce the power of helping others.

Comic Relief US hosts an immersive Roblox music festival to inspire social good through gaming as part of the 2nd annual Kids Relief campaign. (PRNewsfoto/Comic Relief US)

As part of Comic Relief US' 2nd annual Kids Relief campaign , "Game to Change the World," – launched in partnership with Nickelodeon – the star-studded, weekend-long event taps into the joy and excitement of music and gaming to inspire kids young and old to help make the world a better place.

Special guest Tony Hale ("Veep," "Inside Out 2"), joins the show as a benevolent wizard who guides Roblox users to and from the concert which will be available in the Kids Relief Simulator game. Users can also access the festival through Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Simulator and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Tycoon , which are also part of the Kids Relief Roblox scavenger hunt leading up to the show.

"I've been a huge Roblox fan for a while now, and I'm excited to get in the game and support the Kids Relief community to bring some kindness to the world," said d4vd,19-year-old genre-bending visionary artist. "Bringing happiness through music and gaming is all of my worlds colliding."

Guided by a soundtrack of new and chart-topping music, users will collect Karma as they run, fly, drive, and bounce their way through fantastical environments, including:

Running through the woods and floating past the bucolic mountains and lakes inspired by Alexander Stewart 's childhood

childhood Speeding toward a mysterious keyhole with Poppy

Journeying on a vine of d4vd's signature roses

signature roses Taking a road trip to Conan Gray's world tour

world tour Falling through a dream with Imagine Dragons

Before the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about three young changemakers from the Nickelodeon Our World community who are making their mark on the world:

Arianna , a 9-year-old from California who collects community donations for "celebration crates" and delivers them to food banks so that families can have cake and decorations to celebrate special occasions

, a 9-year-old from who collects community donations for "celebration crates" and delivers them to food banks so that families can have cake and decorations to celebrate special occasions Michael , a 9-year-old from Texas who founded "Black Boys Meditate" with his brothers to spread calm, confidence and mindfulness to all kids

, a 9-year-old from who founded "Black Boys Meditate" with his brothers to spread calm, confidence and mindfulness to all kids Riley, a 10-year-old from Iowa who runs a Free Library with his family allowing kids to access banned books

"Young people are the catalysts of change in this society. By building a space just for them, we create a dynamic community where they can learn about the journeys and challenges of other young people and join in to help make a difference," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "This festival isn't just about music. It's a launchpad for their creativity and compassion, sparking a movement where they can unleash their potential, connect with one another, and ignite a wave of positive change that echoes far beyond the virtual world."

Gaming for Good

In support of Kids Relief's mission to raise critical funds for programs that foster youth empowerment, access to education, and economic growth opportunities, top Roblox Content Creators Leah Ashe and MeganPlays will promote Kids Relief and raise funds among their communities during the campaign. d4vd will go live on his Twitch channel to raise funds and bring awareness to the cause.

e.l.f. Cosmetics will add its support to digital fundraising efforts, providing two bundles of their holy grail products as part of a sweepstakes. They also hosted their own live stream fundraiser on their e.l.f. You! channel on Twitch , with resident e.l.f You! makeup artist and gamer-in-chief, Anna Bynum, where donors had the chance to score free e.l.f. Cosmetics fan favorites as a thank you for their support of the campaign.

There are even more surprises to say thank you to donors of Kids Relief, with Overtime , leading brand for the next generation sports fans, providing two prize packages of their limited-edition SpongeBob merchandise, one for adults and one for kids.

For more information on Kids Relief and the Game to Change the World campaign, visit https://kidsrelief.org .

About Comic Relief US‍

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief,Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Nickelodeon



Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

CONTACT:

Keita Jones, [email protected]

Tiffanie Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Comic Relief US