COMIC RELIEF US HOSTS "COMIC RELIEF LIVE," A STAR-STUDDED EVENING OF LAUGHTER, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR GOOD

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tim Meadows, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Ian Black, Amber Ruffin, Alex Edelman, Matt Friend, and the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band were among guests shining a light on the power of entertainment to build a just world, free from poverty

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last evening, Comic Relief US hosted "Comic Relief Live," a star-studded affair harnessing the power of entertainment to build a just world, free from poverty. Hosted at Jazz at Lincoln Center, this one-of-a-kind event featured a laugh-inducing lineup of comedians, playful musical performances, and fun-filled special appearances to delight, inspire, and unite attendees around a common goal – creating a world of opportunity for everyone.

Gala Event Images: Here

(Getty Images for Comic Relief US / Photo credits noted in image captions)

A highlight of the evening, comedy legends Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robin Williams (posthumously) were honored with the inaugural Icon Award for their decades of using the power of comedy to catalyze social change for millions around the U.S. Crystal and Goldberg were present to accept the award, joined by Zelda Williams in a touching tribute to her father's legacy.

"Using the power of comedy to tackle life's problems has been a huge part of my life," said legendary comedian, actor, and filmmaker Billy Crystal. "My partnership with Whoopi and Robin and all who made our shows successful is a highlight of my career and it's truly special for us to be honored by Comic Relief US. After all these years, it's incredible to see the enduring impact the organization has made and will continue to make. We shed light on one of America's tragedies and through the laughs we and our brotherhood of comedians delivered, we revealed the perfect punch line. Comic Relief….it's no joke."

"When Billy, Robin and I started our comedy shows, we wanted to make people laugh but more importantly we wanted to make a difference for the families and communities that were hurting, particularly those experiencing homelessness," said celebrated EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg. "The funds we raised created safe spaces for families, women, and children that are still going to this day – this is what Comic Relief was and is still magnificent at."

"I'm honored to represent my Dad tonight alongside two of his best friends and longtime collaborators, Whoopi and Billy," said Zelda Williams, daughter of the brilliant actor, comedian and humanitarian Robin Williams. "I can honestly think of few things that better represent him than the pursuit of laughter in the face of adversity and the ever more necessary battle against poverty. So from the entire Williams family, thank you Comic Relief for continuing to embody both those callings, and for honoring him and these wonderful humans I am grateful to know."

Throughout the night, guests were treated to nonstop laughs and standout sets from an impressive roster of talent, including Golden Globe, Tony and Grammy-nominated comedian, actress, and producer Amy Schumer, long-running Saturday Night Live alum, comedian, and actor Tim Meadows, comedian, actress, and New York Times best-selling writer Phoebe Robinson, multi-faceted comedian, actor, writer, and director Michael Ian Black, trailblazing comedian, writer, and actress Amber Ruffin, Tony and Emmy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Alex Edelman, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend, and the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band featuring David Wain and Ken Marino and a special performance with "Weird Al" Yankovic.

"There's real power in laughter - it can create understanding, bridge divides, and open doors that can catalyze lasting impact," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "Comic Relief Live was a beautiful reminder that while the work to end childhood poverty is no laughing matter, bringing people together with comedy and entertainment can spark real change that builds brighter futures for millions of children and young people around the world."

During the program, revered auctioneer Lydia Fenet took to the stage as attendees made donations towards Comic Relief US. Funds raised will support the organization's investments in programs and nonprofit organizations that address both the root causes and consequences of poverty – including food insecurity, gaps in the education system, and access to housing and healthcare. Comic Relief US has raised over $436 million in the last decade, positively impacting more than 35 million young people globally.

One truly special moment was hearing directly from Liam Lunkamba, a youth ambassador for Covenant House NY, a nonprofit providing safe spaces and new opportunities for young people. A longtime grantee partner of Comic Relief US, Covenant House plays a vital role in moving young people from poverty and homelessness to a place of hope. Liam's stories on the impact of their work around the world gave a powerful example of what's possible when individuals and organizations come together to make a difference in the lives of others.

Notable Quotes:

Tim Meadows "I'm thrilled to be part of this special Comic Relief US event that harnesses the power of laughter to build a brighter world for children, young people, and their families. Comedy has this unique ability to connect people, spark important conversations and it helps build back joy and positivity."

Phoebe Robinson "I am thrilled to once again join Comic Relief US at this year's gala. This event is truly bringing together the best of comedy and compassion and I am honored to join so many comedians and creatives alike who are leveraging their platform to drive entertainment for good."



Comic Relief Live was led by a powerhouse committee of leaders and philanthropists who are elevating the mission and vibrant spirit of Comic Relief US, including: Joanna Coles (co-chair), Jacki Kelley (co-chair), Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Bernadette Aulestia, Shelley Brindle, Dan Bucatinski, Stephanie Dobbs Brown, Susan Credle, Richard De Villiers, Michele Ganeless, Kirsty Graham, Jackie Hernandez, Jillian Janaczek, Suzy Jurist, Allison Lambroza, Alia Lamborghini, John Makinson CBE, Lucinda Martinez, Courteney Monroe, Sarah Personette, Jack Rico, Pavia Rosati, Simon Shaw, Debra Shuwarger, Michael Sugar, and Maria Weaver.

For more information on Comic Relief US, visit www.comicrelief.org .

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change, mobilizing donors of all ages through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keita Jones, [email protected]

Tiffanie Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Comic Relief US