Comicbook Hero Strikes Unprecedented Partnership With Kill Cliff's Joe Rogan Inspired Energy Drink

In a precedent setting move, Kill Cliff has signed Allegiance's latest illustrated hero, The Saints' Jean Marc LaPointe as ambassador for the prestigious Kill Cliff Cult Club. In the fictional world of The Saints, the renegade archeologist is powered by the Joe Rogan inspired Flaming Joe Ignite. Blending the fictional with the real world, Jean Marc LaPointe joins the ranks of Rogan, Mike Chat, John Brenkus, Ryan Bader and Israel Adesanya to drive Kill Cliff's brand of high octane energy products.

The comic chronicles showboating archaeologist LaPointe, who finds himself in the cross hairs of a shadowy syndicate who will kill to protect to their secrecy. Now an international fugitive, LaPointe is recruited by The Saints, a covert society tasked with saving the world from an ancient menace.

"We couldn't script a more perfect collaboration," says Mitch Breitweiser, who with his wife Elizabeth helm Allegiance Arts from their offices in Little Rock. "Not only does the Kill Cliff brand reflect the adventurous spirit of The Saints, but their commitment to the Navy Seal community was a huge factor in our decision."

With a portion of the proceeds from all sales going to the Navy Seal Foundation, the mission minded Kill Cliff recently passed the $1 million mark in charitable donations. "The fact that Kill Cliff is in the business of serving those who have sacrificed for their country was a no-brainer for Allegiance," Breitweiser elaborated.

Fans of Kill Cliff and Allegiance Arts can participate in this unique partnership. The comic book company has premiered their latest title on the crowdfunding platform IndieGoGo, where backers of the campaign are offered an opportunity to enjoy both of the latest product releases from two powerhouse brands.

SOURCE Kill Cliff