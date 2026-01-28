COMING IN HOT: ABSOLUT® AND TABASCO® BRAND LAUNCH UNIQUE SPICY VODKA

Crafted by fusing ABSOLUT with a unique and completely natural essence created from the fermented, aged red pepper mash used to make TABASCO® Sauce, ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ delivers the distinctive heat and aroma of the world's most famous pepper sauce in America's #1 spirit brand, as voted by consumers.1 The resulting vodka has no added sugar and, like ABSOLUT original, is gluten-free but now with just the right amount of spice.

"ABSOLUT has never been afraid to mix things up or shy away from bold moves and flavor," said Caroline Begley, U.S. VP of Marketing for ABSOLUT. "This year we're bringing the heat with the launch of ABSOLUT ® TABASCO™. We're proud to partner with another icon and one of the world's leading hot sauce brands to add a spicy kick to both classic and trending vodka cocktails."

The new chili pepper flavored vodka comes amid strong and growing demand for spicy food and beverages. Global audiences have an adventurous thirst for bold drinks now more than ever, with sales of spicy vodka forecast to increase 27 percent by 2029.2 The latest innovation comes from the same brand that pioneered the flavored spirits space originally, while capturing the heat that spirit drinkers worldwide crave today.

From Bloody Marys to Spicy Lemonades or even as a shot, ABSOLUT ® TABASCO™ is the perfect way to add heat to any occasion: from game-day gatherings and convivial brunches to music festivals and nights out. Each ABSOLUT ® TABASCO™ serve delivers a smooth vodka accented with a heat that builds, leaving a warm, lingering tingle on the lips with every sip.

"With more than 150 years of pepper expertise, it only made sense for us at TABASCO® Brand to partner with ABSOLUT Vodka, another brand with a storied history that understands and cares about the craft that goes into its product," said Christian Brown, Head of Agriculture and 6th generation family member, McIlhenny Company, makers of TABASCO® Brand products. "TABASCO® Brand exists to light up everything we touch, and the powerful blending of these two iconic liquids (and unforgettable bottles) is long overdue!"

The ABSOLUT ® TABASCO™ collaboration unites two best-in-class brands, each with more than a century of history and a legacy of authenticity and quality. Both ABSOLUT and TABASCO® were built on a foundation of locally sourced and crafted ingredients, and carry that tradition on through manufacturing processes still used today.

Founded in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana, where it is still produced today, TABASCO® Sauce uses just three ingredients: handpicked red peppers, salt and vinegar. Once mashed together, the red pepper mix is aged and fermented in reclaimed oak barrels for up to three years, creating the sauce's subtle, unique flavor.

ABSOLUT Vodka is also made using just three natural ingredients – pristine water sourced from a local deep well, a proprietary strain of yeast and winter wheat grown on nearby farms. This premium vodka is only distilled in the small town of Åhus in Southern Sweden, using the same continuous distillation process introduced by its Swedish founder, L.O. Smith, in the 1870s.

The brands' rich heritages come together through the design of the ABSOLUT ® TABASCO™ bottle. It seamlessly blends their iconic silhouettes into one; the bottle's colors and diamond label shout TABASCO® Sauce, but the apothecary-inspired shape is unmistakably ABSOLUT.

"We are thrilled to bring the unique flavor of TABASCO® Sauce to ABSOLUT's smooth, premium vodka," said Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company. "We share a rich heritage and a commitment to quality – and this new partnership is a testament to both. It's the perfect match. ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ is the purest form of heat ever bottled for adventurous flavor lovers everywhere!"

Inspired by ABSOLUT Vodka's legendary print ads, the product will be supported with a new campaign by Wieden + Kennedy London. Dramatizing the heat of ABSOLUT® TABASCO™, the campaign creates a world for spicy cocktail drinkers where volcanoes erupt not with lava, but fiery Bloody Marys. Dramatic, real volcanic visuals, shot on location south of Reykjavík, Iceland, build upon the brand's heritage of creating simple, witty, smile-in-the-mind work.

ABSOLUT® TABASCO™, now available at retailers and bars across the US, is bottled at 38% ABV. Visit Absolut.com and follow @AbsolutUS on Instagram to feel the heat.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ABSOLUT® x TABASCO™ Brand Chili Pepper Flavored Vodka. Product of Sweden. 38% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Imported by Absolut Spirits Co., New York, NY. TABASCO and the DIAMOND LOGO are trademarks of and licensed by McIlhenny Co.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as ABSOLUT Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT MCILHENNY COMPANY AND TABASCO® BRAND

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet Chili Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce, TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce, and our new TABASCO® Salsa Picante.

1 TIME World's Best Brands of 2025

2 Datassentials February 2025

