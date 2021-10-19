Coming In Hot: Fintech Is Growing, And So Is USAM Group!

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, the distinctive provider of sales, marketing, and advisory services to growth-stage financial technology innovators, is proud to announce the expansion of our client portfolio and our staff, to the benefit of fintech buyers and sellers alike.



New Fintech Firms

We've added five exceptional products that help financial institutions make money, save time, avoid risk – and even go greener! Our newest suppliers:

Urvin.ai gets your AI out of the lab and into production – and makes sure you're not exposed to cybersecurity risks as a result.

TransFICC is a powerful, reliable choice for firms that want seamless venue connectivity as an alternative to vendor-based fixed-income trading platforms.

MAP Digital has spent 20 years perfecting the event management platform, processes, and people that work together to deliver flawless experiences for hosts and their in-person and online participants alike – before, during, and after the big day.

eLoomina uses behavioral science and AI to raise red flags when employee behavior threatens misconduct – letting firms spot potential fraud and other problems before they cause actual damages.

Bodo.ai lets data scientists automatically scale high-level code to efficient multi-core processing, significantly improving time-to-market for new analytics and generating big reductions in compute time - saving money and reducing carbon footprints.

Newly Hired Team Members

Our newest team members are hard at work helping customers find the best solutions, improving insight for our vendors, and perfecting our unique, data-driven sales benchmarks:

Jean Ratanaphaitun – dedicated and highly organized IT Analyst and Sales Ops Manager

Matt Meinel – inventive and tech-savvy Enterprise Sales Executive

Visit our brand-new website for full details of all our best-in-class fintech suppliers and team members



About USAM Group

USAM's sales and marketing system serves growth-stage fintech trailblazers. We close deals for our supplier clients by following our proven process: we articulate the essential value of each product, design and execute a strategic plan to create awareness, and build the sales pipeline to generate revenue.



Our unique shared-service approach gives our supplier clients a global, cross-functional team of experienced business development professionals – at far lower cost and faster ROI than hiring a comparable staff. Fintech consumers benefit because we help them save time and avoid risk by bringing a portfolio of new solutions that we've pre-screened for quality and value.



With headquarters in New York City, USAM has feet on the ground in major financial centers including London, Toronto, Chicago, and Singapore.



Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com



