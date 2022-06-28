Historical Novel Reveals the True Story of French Colonialism in Northwest Africa

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rassemblement National. Reconquête. Far right political parties in France today embrace racismi at a level not seen since the days of Maréchal Philippe Pétain and the Vichy government during Nazi rule. Police brutality and ethnic discrimination remain systemic.

Kingdom of the West, an historical novel set in Morocco during the era of the French "Protectorate," tells the true story of France's colonization of that Muslim nation, the brutal treatment of its native peoples, and how Arabs and "Amazighen" (Berbers) rose to fight for their freedom. The irony: France's subjection of indigenous people, not only in Morocco but in Algeria, the Middle East, Indochina, and Polynesia, transpired under a democratic government.

"The roots of oppression run deep not only in France, but in many Western nations – including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United States – that colonized native peoples during the 19th and 20th centuries," says Kingdom of the West author, Sulaiman. "Given the rampant Islamophobia and anti-indigenous sentiment that persists to this day in many lands, Kingdom of the West is highly relevant to the times."

"Sulaiman" is the nom de plume of an investigative journalist and novelist. He is the author of The Big Black Book of Electronic Surveillance (pseudonym - Edward Teach), exposing companies that develop spyware solutions for governments worldwide. Haqiiqa Communiqué is a subsidiary of Insider Surveillance Inc.

i Little has changed. Secretive offshore corporations continue to exploit former colonies, prolonging the cycle of mutual distrust. In France, the Rassemblement and Reconquête parties advocate "de-Islamizating" legislation to expel Muslims and require all newborns to have Christian names.

