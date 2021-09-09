Coming Out For Love: Acclaimed lesbian filmmaker Nicole Conn's LGBTQ+ reality dating show gets underway with Jessica Clark as host

"One thing's for sure," puns Conn, "it won't be a straight journey to romance." Tweet this

Coming Out for Love is designed to be a fun and romantic romp as contestants vie for the heart of the show's lead. Coming out stories will be revealed, laughter will be shared and competition will be keen — all within a women who love women community. Contestants will share the same opulent 8,400 square foot home. Unlike other dating competition shows, the show's lead will live in the same house. Contestants may find a winding path to love that's bumpy, exhilarating, frustrating, illuminating, sexy or all of these — at once. And there could be other blossoming romances between contestants. Anything's possible.

"One thing's for sure," puns Conn, "it won't be a straight journey to romance."

Nicole Conn Films Global, in partnership with Just Jo Productions, will produce the show, with Conn directing. Christin Baker, cofounder of Tello Films, is assistant director. Lissa Forehan is creative producer, and co-executive producer along with Leslie La Page and Brandon Amelotte of Pelican Films.

"Season One is our proof of concept for the series," says Conn, "and will feature women who identify as women loving women, while future seasons will embrace other identities in our LGBTQ+ community."

The company is in discussions with several mainstream and LGBTQ+ media companies as it seeks the right distribution and streaming partner.

Olivia Travel, OML.com (One More Lesbian) and London-based Lesflicks are premier sponsors.

"Being a premier sponsor is our way of supporting an endeavor that puts lesbians and LGBTQ+ women in the forefront of television and media at a time when our community continues to fight for visibility and equality," says Olivia Travel and Business Operations Vice President Tisha Floratos-Silano.

Guest judges and hosts include:

Writer, activist, podcast host and filmmaker Caroline Rose Giuliani

Fantastical World of Heavenly Beings artist Jane Hepburn

Iconic women-with-women photographer Judy Francesconi

Stuzo Clothing founder and owner Stoney Michelli Love

Comedienne Jennie McNulty

"Coming Out After Dark," a coproduction with OML.com, will follow every episode. Clark and guest judges will discuss "what just happened" and interview contestants and artists who have dressed the Palm Springs mansion.

"For years the entertainment industry has been slowly inviting us into mainstream living rooms, and now we'd like to return the favor by offering authentic queer content," says Conn, sharing her company's theme line: Made By US. About US. And Now…For All of You!

Wine will be sponsored by "women empowering women" Teneral Cellars.

More

Nicole Conn's award-winning films include Claire of the Moon, Elena Undone, A Perfect Ending, More Beautiful for Having Been Broken, and her critically acclaimed documentary, little man (sic).

Olivia is the leading travel company for lesbians and LGBTQ+ women, producing more than 300 trips for more than 350,000 women.

Jessica Clark's TV and film roles include A Perfect Ending, True Blood, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, Alien: Harvest, Pocket Listing, and Season of Love. As an international model she has graced the pages and covers of Vogue India, Curve, Elle, Marie Clare, GQ and the Hot 100 Maxim centerfold.

Judy Francesconi began her women with women series in 1991 to reflect and represent women who love women. She created a genre of tasteful, sensual fine art reflecting lesbians, believing that "representation, understanding and acceptance matter."

Caroline Rose Giuliani seeks to shine a light on stigmatized subjects, including mental health and sexuality, and has been featured in Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, McSweeney's and others.

Quotes

Cristin Baker: "I am so excited to be part of this groundbreaking TV show. When Nicole Conn calls you and says she wants to do something bold and groundbreaking, you don't ask 'what?' you just say 'yes!' and know it will be great. No one could usher in this new reality TV like Nicole, and I am honored to be part of it."

Jessica Clark: "A deep dive into the intersectional complexities of coming out and finding love as a member of the LGBTG+ community makes this show a truly diverse, truly queer dating experience."

Nicole Conn: "The women we've interviewed for contestants have said over and over how grateful they are to have a reality show for them! As a megafan of the Bachelor franchise I always wondered why we couldn't have this for us, and now we do."

CONTACT: Carolyn Russell, APR — [email protected]

SOURCE Nicole Conn Films Global

Related Links

https://www.nicoleconnfilmsglobal.com

