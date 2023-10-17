"Coming Out Green" Multimedia Installation Celebrates LGBTQ+ Leaders from California

News provided by

The Social Impact Center

17 Oct, 2023, 10:35 ET

The Social Impact Center brings cannabis to first-ever LGBTQ+ histories festival October 22, 2023, in LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Social Impact Center announced "Coming Out Green"  in Los Angeles, part of the first-ever Circa queer histories festival. 

The multimedia activation and celebration features 20 LGBTQ+ California leaders who have shaped the past, present, and future of cannabis. 

Featured leaders include Drug Policy Alliance Director, Cat Packer; Veteran, CEO and Oakland social equity leader, Amber Senter; Trans Latina Coalition founder,  Bamby Salcedo and national labor leader, Rigo Valdez. The installation includes footage from Castro Castle - home of late medical cannabis activist Dennis Peron and birthplace of the Compassionate Use movement - on public display for the first time. 

The event takes place Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 3-7 PM at beTRUE in Los Angeles, 7225 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Activation includes:

  • A thought-provoking documentary photo installation charting queer and trans activists and leaders from 1980s to today who redefined cannabis and LGBTQ+ movements.
  • "Canna Conversations Couch," an on-site activation where participants take a portrait and record their story with Social Impact Center young leaders. 
  • A celebration space embracing the spirit of cannabis and queer and trans cultures of healing.

Host Felicia Carbajal has served as a LGBTQ+ change-maker and innovator in cannabis for decades. Involvement in battling the HIV/AIDS epidemic and in the medical cannabis movement in San Francisco in the 1990s set the stage for a lifetime of social justice activism. 

Felicia Carbajal says, "The LGBTQ+ community led the fight for medical access and legalization in California and is fundamentally shaping its future. Much still has to be done in our fight for equity and justice - for cannabis and queer and trans communities alike - but we invite everyone to join us to celebrate these unique leaders and how far we have come."

The event is part of Circa, the first and only LGBTQ+ histories festival in the US, happening across Los Angeles October 2023 thanks to the 70-year strong ONE Institute. 

About The Social Impact Center:

The Social Impact Center, led by Executive Director Felicia Carbajal, is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit empowering marginalized BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities through stigma-free organizing, mutual aid, education, storytelling, intergenerational healing, and cultural expression. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ida Bo Frazier
[email protected]

SOURCE The Social Impact Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.