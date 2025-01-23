Coming soon: 2025 BMO Wine Market Report

Second annual report provides expert analysis of North American wine industry and evolving market trends

BMO deepens partnership with industry experts WineBusiness and bw166 to provide data-driven insights to help wine and spirits clients anticipate and adapt to change in U.S. wine industry

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO, a leading lending partner to North American wineries, has announced the upcoming release of its second annual BMO Wine Market Report. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the 2025 report will expand its scope to include comprehensive survey data across both the United States and Canada, providing an enhanced view of the North American wine market during a time of critical market shifts.

Set for release in the second quarter of 2025, the second annual BMO Wine Market Report will provide wine industry professionals with insights into consumer behavior, supply chain dynamics, and shifting market trends. The expanded report provides deep analysis of industry trends and challenges, including insights on production volumes and evolving consumer preferences to help businesses navigate the landscape and find opportunities for growth.

"We're thrilled to continue building on the success of the inaugural report with the 2025 BMO Wine Market Report," said Adam Beak, Managing Director and Head of Wine and Spirits at BMO. "By combining data-driven insights with our team's deep expertise, the BMO Wine Market Report helps clients navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve their goals in this dynamic and evolving market. As a North American bank with deep roots in Canada, we're uniquely positioned to provide this comprehensive view of both markets, from the wineries in Napa, California all the way to Oliver, British Columbia."

The BMO Wine Market Report is produced through a partnership with BMO, business intelligence firm WineBusiness, and market research firm bw166, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver actionable insights for producers, distributors, and retailers.

Key areas of focus for the 2025 BMO Wine Market Report will include:

Comprehensive survey of winery owners and operators across the United States and Canada

and Current market conditions and trend analysis

Market volume and value trends, impact of economic factors like interest rates

Competition from other beverage categories, including ready-to-drink and spirits

Production and supply dynamics

To learn more about BMO's Wine and Spirits Group, click here. The 2025 BMO Wine Market Report is set for release in the second quarter of 2025. To view the 2024 BMO Wine Market Report, click here.

About BMO's Wine & Spirits Group

BMO's Napa, California-based Wine & Spirits Group has served the industry for decades. That's why our dedicated team understands the factors that impact the entire ecosystem, from wineries, vineyards and distilleries to key support industries such as distributors, cork and capsule producers, barrel coopers, and harvesting equipment manufacturers. We know how industry and economic dynamics such as consolidation, commodity price fluctuations and changing consumer tastes can affect your business, and our seasoned professionals can offer guidance you need to help you navigate industry cycles. You'll get the full scope of our capabilities, from managing your cash flow to acquiring real estate or executing an expansion. And with the experts of BMO Capital Markets integrated into our services, we provide financing for mergers and acquisitions. BMO Commercial Bank also serves the needs of the entire food and beverage continuum, including beverage processors, suppliers and manufacturers.

About bw166

BW166 LLC provides advisory services and data intelligence to the beverage alcohol industry. The company is also a partner in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report. The Gomberg Fredrikson report has been reporting on the US Wine Market since 1948. BW166 also produces the Total Beverage Alcohol Report that provides data across Beer, Wine, and Spirits. Both reports use government tax paid data for volume reporting which is the most complete view of the US market. In addition, the company uses data from other government entities such as the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Census Department to add macro information on economics and demographics regarding the Beverage Alcohol Market.

About WineBusiness

WineBusiness Analytics maintains the wine industry's most accurate databases and provides data-driven analysis, data, insights and reports to help clients grow and manage their businesses. In addition to databases, the analytics group also publishes the monthly Wine Analytics Report. WineBusiness Analytics is part of the WineBusiness company that publishes the leading B2B magazine for the wine industry, Wine Business Monthly, maintains the industry's No. 1 jobs board at winejobs.com, is the leading source of daily wine news at winebusiness.com and hosts several conferences and tradeshows.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

