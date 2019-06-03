Coming Soon! 4ᵗʰ Annual Florida Animation Festival

The Florida Animation Festival will screen more than 120 animated shorts and films submitted from 25 countries over the 4-day festival. FAF will feature a free feature film for families, hands-on workshops, keynote speakers, a kick-off party, and more

"Animation is such an important storytelling tool and it really provides filmmakers creative outlets for expression in ways that otherwise might not be possible," said Jonathan Stone, Head of Visual Effects at the Florida State University Film School. "This regional festival is important because it celebrates the international art of animation."

The AniMotion Social Kick-off Party is Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. at CoLab at The Pod , where works of current students at FSU's College of Motion Picture Arts will be screened with Q&A's following each film. Tickets are available online at the FAF Virtual Ticket Booth .

Festival activities include:

Hands-on activities for kids to create traditional animation through storytelling: FAF 2019 Workshops .

. Two screenings of family-friendly/G-rated submissions.

Free screening of the film Mirai, Best Animated Feature Nominee, 2019 Academy Awards.

Double feature of Loving Vincent + the newly released "Making Of" documentary about the film, with an Intermission Party hosted at Domi Station featuring a guest speaker, Kenzie Sutton , who worked on Loving Vincent as a painter and animator.

, who worked on Loving Vincent as a painter and animator. Keynote Speaker Liron Topaz , presenting a behind the scenes look at the making of Bilby, Dreamworks' Pixar Animation's first short film.

Individual screenings are $6 online/$5 at the door, and main events are $11/$10.

The Tallahassee Film Society (TFS) is a nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1999 and formed for the purpose of bringing foreign and American independent films to the region. TFS holds all screenings in All Saints Cinema, located in a former Amtrak Station, which is a storied building from 1858 that speaks to the festival's unique identity.

For information, visit www.floridaanimationfestival.com

SOURCE The Florida Animation Festival

Related Links

http://www.floridaanimationfestival.com

