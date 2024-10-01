Coming Soon: Corazón by Baires to Open Doors in Orlando's Entertainment District

Set to redefine the area's culinary landscape, the new seductive, luxury restaurant concept will unveil an immersive storytelling experience with Latin American-inspired cuisine

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together 50 years of hospitality expertise, the industry-leading teams behind Mango's Tropical Café and Baires Grill announced the opening of Corazón by Baires , the highly-anticipated dining destination set to captivate Orlando's Entertainment District. Opening its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the new culinary concept is committed to telling a unique story with each dish, delivering a dining experience that celebrates the love of food, connection and storytelling.

The Bar at Corazón by Baires (Photo Credit: Dylan Cross) ‘La Biblioteca de Corazón (Photo Credit: Dylan Cross)

Corazón by Baires promises an immersive dining experience, blending international culinary techniques with a diverse range of fresh ingredients to create Latin American-inspired dishes. Located in the heart of International Drive's buzzing scene, the restaurant will offer a chic and inviting ambiance that merges the city's energetic spirit with a lavish dining experience.

"Knowing the Orlando area's great appreciation for authentic food tied to its diverse and deep cultural roots, choosing the city as the location for Corazón by Baires was a natural choice," said Baires Grill Regional General Manager Sofia Koenig. "The city – named the Best Foodie City in the U.S. – has long-been ready for a culinary experience matching our style for the eclectic scene, and Corazón promises an experience infused with Baires' standard for high-quality cuisine and service excellence."

Whether it be a light bite or a lavish multi-course meal, each of the restaurant's dishes is meticulously prepared from the heart, utilizing flavors that reflect the richness and variety of traditional Latin American dishes. Helmed by the Baires Grill culinary powerhouse team, the menu features dishes crafted to delight the senses. Entrée highlights include the delicate and flaky Andean Branzino and the perfectly marinated Pollo Panka. Guests can also enjoy small bites like the rich and creamy Baked Brie or opt for the vibrant Hamachi Crudo. Decadent desserts like the sweet and doughy Churros with dulce de leche and a hot chocolate shot round off the meal, leaving an everlasting impression.

With a list of artisanal cocktails expertly crafted by the in-house team, Corazón by Baires offers sophisticated concoctions made with fresh ingredients including the smokey and smooth Caresse d'Or, crafted table side by combining Basil Hayden Bourbon, Zacapa Rum, freshly squeezed orange juice and angostura orange bitters. Drink connoisseurs can also complement their dishes with a choice of wines, unique takes on the classic martini or a crisp glass of beer from a specially curated list of micro-blends, sourced from several craft breweries across the country.

"With the culinary expertise of Baires, this innovative partnership will bring a uniquely high-end dining experience to locals and visitors in the I-Drive and Restaurant Row District, marking an exciting new era for the area," said Joshua Wallack, COO of Wallack Holdings and Mango's Tropical Café. "Corazón is at the forefront of Orlando's red hot culinary scene and is just the first of many exciting, multi-sensory experiences we have in store as a go-to staple for locals and travelers alike."

Once inside, curious guests will find an immersive, seductive secret, 'La Biblioteca de Corazón', serving as the restaurant's entrance. Conceptualized by Creative Director Rebecca Merritt of New York-based Beyond Merritt Design, each of the restaurant's spaces were created to enchant and engage guests by providing magical focal points from every seat. The restaurant's palette ranges from a deep sexy teal to a light romantic rose and the space is awash with sumptuous textures. Oversized chainmail chandeliers anchor the dining room and deconstructed hearts made of candles and floating books decorate the walls – reminding guests that our hearts tell a thousand stories.

With an enchanting atmosphere, the location is more than 12,000 square feet, featuring an intimate bar and lounge and lush garden terrace, seating up to a total of more than 200 guests between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Corazón by Baires also offers private dining options for guests and groups looking to host unforgettable get-togethers, providing the perfect ambiance for everything from a romantic date to a corporate dinner or even an intimate family gathering. Each event is tailored to meet the needs and high expectations for each celebration.

With a shared history tracing back decades to the renaissance of Miami Beach, Mango's Tropical Café and Baires Grill's exceptional synergy and shared vision for remarkable hospitality experiences in the Orlando market led to the conception of Corazón by Baires. The restaurant opens as the third concept in The District, the dining and nightlife complex anchoring the intersection of International Drive and Sand Lake Road. For more information or to make a reservation, visit OpenTable or call (407) 537-6166.

Corazón by Baires

8126 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Dinner: Wednesday – Saturday

5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

CorazonbyBaires.com

@CorazonByBaires • Facebook.com/CorazonByBaires

Corazón by Baires

Launched in 2024, Corazón by Baires is a fresh concept brought to life by the industry-leading hospitality teams behind Mango's Tropical Café and Baires Grill. Celebrating the love of food, connection and storytelling, the restaurant features a diverse menu helmed by the Baires Grill culinary powerhouse team, featuring Latin-American inspired dishes crafted with fresh ingredients and international culinary techniques. Corazón by Baires offers sophisticated artisanal cocktails, including a selection of wines and a specially curated list of micro-beer blends sourced nationally. With an enchanting atmosphere spanning 12,000 square feet, the space seats more than 200 guests between the indoor and outdoor spaces, including a lush garden terrace. Corazón by Baires also offers private dining options for unforgettable get-togethers, providing the perfect choice for romantic dates, corporate dinners and family gatherings. Situated in The District, Corazón by Baires is located at 8126 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information, visit CorazonbyBaires.com and follow @CorazonByBaires and Facebook.com/CorazonByBaires .

About Baires Grill

Baires Grill is an iconic Argentine restaurant in the city of Miami since 1999. It is considered the most important gastronomic chain outside of Argentina. It started on Washington Street in Miami Beach, then moved to the iconic Lincoln Road, and expanded to the rest of Miami. It has 7 strategically located locations in South Florida and employs more than 400 collaborators. They will start with a new opening in the same state, but this time in Orlando. They recently opened their first restaurant in New York and plan two new openings for 2025 in the Big Apple. The atmosphere is characterized by being informal and modern, with high-quality details where the local public, tourists, and celebrities come to share and enjoy the best Argentine cuisine under standards of excellence in attention and service. Their menu offers a variety of over 70 typical and international dishes, with meat, in all its cuts, being the brand's distinctive seal. More than 150 labels of the best wines in the world, including Argentine Malbec, complete the proposal. Within the business verticals, we can highlight the corporate events unit and specific formats of each location, such as days dedicated to enjoying the wine list at a 50% discount, ladies' night focusing on the finest cocktails, and live music to complete the Baires experience. We invite you to visit us at www.bairesgrill.com and follow us @bairesgrill and Facebook.com/BairesGrill .

