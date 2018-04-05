Coming Soon: Save Up To 50 Percent Online, 90 Percent In-App with Coupon During Expedia's Semi-Annual Sale on April 20

With hotels and packages to hundreds of destinations on sale, the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale has something for everyone and every kind of trip.

"Summer is one of the busiest travel periods, both domestic and international, and prices tend to go up as we get closer to that peak time," said John Morrey, SVP Brand Expedia. "Getting an early start on planning and booking can make a huge difference in terms of savings and availability for your perfect trip. To sweeten the deal, we've sourced exclusive deals and rates travelers usually have to wait until Black Friday to find."

Here's a Sneak Peek at What's Coming This Month

The Expedia Semi-Annual Sale kicks off Friday, April 20 and runs through Monday, April 23. For four days, exclusive coupons and savings will be released and available for a limited time on Expedia.com and on the Expedia app.

Friday: Deals will be available to the public beginning at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Featured deals and coupons through the weekend include:

90 percent off select hotels on the Expedia app with coupon—limited quantities

Exclusive Delta Air Lines flight + hotel packages, with hotels up to 50 percent off

Up to 50 percent off select hotels on Expedia.com

$750 off $1,000 package coupon—limited quantities

off package coupon—limited quantities $50 off $200 standalone hotel coupon

Monday: Last chance! Featured deals and coupons include:

25 percent off select hotels with coupon on the Expedia app—limited quantities

20 percent off select hotels with coupon on Expedia.com—limited quantities

$50 off $200 standalone hotel coupon

Deals booked during the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale have a travel window of April 20, 2018 – August 31, 2018. For more information on the Expedia Semi-Annual Sale visit https://www.expedia.com/expedia-semi-annual-sale. Be sure to also check out other exclusive deals on the award-winning Expedia app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices for free in the App Store and Google Play.

