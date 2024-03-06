Coming Soon: Sungrow Presents Revolutionary Energy Storage System in Europe

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

06 Mar, 2024, 13:48 ET

MADRID, Spain, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, will be presenting its thrilling new liquid-cooled energy storage system, PowerTitan 2.0. With over 10GWh of shipment, PowerTitan energy storage systems have made waves with clients who have been impressed with their capabilities.

What sets PowerTitan apart? PowerTitan ESS series incorporates Sungrow's unique expertise in power electronics, electrochemistry, and grid support. And for PowerTitan 2.0 version, it is more than just an all-in-one solution. It innovatively adopts AC storage design, embedded PCS, standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid cooling, and 10MWh battery energy storage system. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS enables individual charging and discharging of battery racks, resulting in an increase in the system's discharged energy capacity of over 7%.

When it comes to safety, PowerTitan 2.0 leaves nothing to chance. Its comprehensive safety  design at the cell, electrical, and system levels ensures that this energy storage system is prepared to tackle any challenge.

As the ESS industry experiences a surge in Europe, Sungrow's presentation couldn't have come at a more opportune moment, and we have made numerous exclusive arrangements for our event!

For more information, stay tuned to our website or follow us on social media! We can't wait to share this exciting journey with you!

