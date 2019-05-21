Coming Soon, the LDN 2019 Conference in Portland Oregon June 7-9th

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LDN Research Trust, which was founded in the United Kingdom, is hosting their 2019 Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Conference at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel from June 7 – 9, 2019. The three-day conference, which will also be live-streamed, will feature 30 speakers and offer another 20 pre-recorded presentations, which will be available on the conference website.

With the live-streaming feature, the LDN Conference is available no matter where the attendee is from as long as they have fast internet. The recordings for the three days of presentations and power points will be able for 12 months.

The conference will bring together medical researchers, physicians, and pharmacists to promote the latest research, trials and studies in the hope of making low dose naltrexone a first line treatment. One of the goals is to educate how to customize the correct dosing for patients, and educate pharmacists so they, in turn, can help and educate their own prescribers.

"Each one of our conferences is unique, and the 2019 Conference looks in-depth at ultra-low dose, starting at just two micrograms, which is used to wean people off opioids without causing withdrawal symptoms," says Linda Elsegood, CEO of LDN Research Trust. "The last three conferences had 150 workshop topics presented by experienced prescribers who showed new and novel ways to help patients. Each conference builds on the last giving the latest updated information."

In addition to raising funding for clinical trials, the LDN Research Trust has helped more than 68,000 people obtain low dose naltrexone from a general practitioner or consultant, either through the National Health Service or by private prescription. The organization has helped people in the United Kingdom, throughout Europe, and United States, Canada, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

For more information about the organization and registration for the 2019 Low Dose Naltrexone 2019 Conference, visit www.ldn2019.com.

About LDN Research Trust

In 2004, the LDN Research Trust was founded in the United Kingdom. The primary aim of the organization, which helps people around the world, is to initiate clinical trials of low dose naltrexone for autoimmune diseases and cancers. To learn more visit, LDNResearchTrust.org.

