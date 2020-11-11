Coming Soon to Boise-Nampa Area: Three New Centers for Children on the Autism Spectrum

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a Caravel Autism Health Company, has announced plans to open three new therapy centers in Idaho for children who are on the autism spectrum. The centers will be led by autism health specialists with expertise in providing therapy that helps children succeed. The three new Idaho centers will be located in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa.

Imagine's specialists will work with families to design Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment plans that are customized for each child's individual needs. ABA is evidence-based therapy that uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

"ABA therapy can completely change a child's trajectory, especially if we start early," explained Dr. Charna Mintz, BCBA-D, Imagine's Vice President of Clinical Operations Pacific Northwest. "But if a child's diagnosis or treatment is delayed, it's a missed opportunity to have the greatest impact." Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller wants to make sure that doesn't happen. Miller says the company is building new centers to expand access to this life-changing therapy. "One in 54 children today has autism," explained Miller. "By adding three new centers for families in the Boise-Nampa community, we will dramatically expand local availability of high-quality autism services and immediately reduce wait times for ABA therapy."

"Our new centers will feature colorful, child-friendly spaces designed to support growth and learning," said Katie Palmer, BCBA, Program Director at Imagine. East Boise is slated to open in December, with Nampa and Meridian launching in early 2021.

Imagine invites parents and others with questions about ABA therapy to call (425) 977-0088 or visit https://www.imaginebehavior.com/.

About Imagine

Founded in 2011, Imagine is now part of the Caravel Autism Health family of companies. Imagine and Caravel Autism Health are devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Imagine's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Imagine's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world. Imagine currently offers both in-home and center-based ABA therapy for Idaho families from existing centers in Boise and Coeur d'Alene. In Washington, Imagine has centers in Kennewick, Mountlake Terrace, Spokane, and Tacoma, with a new Federal Way center opening soon.

