Coming Soon to Lubbock: New Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --There are currently 20 Rally House stores throughout Texas, and the company is thrilled to add another to the roster, this time in Lubbock. Rally House Lubbock West End arrives mid-2023 and will be situated just 5 minutes away from the Texas Tech University campus. Area fans will appreciate the vast assortment of sports apparel and local merch coming with this location, along with an array of job openings, including important leadership positions like Store Manager.

Texas is home to many dedicated sports fans and proud locals, especially in Lubbock. Thankfully, Rally House Lubbock West End will have an immense selection of team gear and localized products, including all sorts of Texas Tech Red Raiders apparel and accessories! This future location will carry many famous brand names, such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and many more. Additionally, the local economy will benefit from the various employment opportunities coming with this storefront.

Rally House is confident that residents and college students around the city will enjoy working at this upcoming store in Lubbock, as they'll get to combine their love of sports with their career. Plus, future employees can expect a supportive and fun team to work alongside, from corporate to the store level. Lastly, Rally House takes great care of its team members by offering many incredible benefits and discounts.

Patrons will appreciate the outstanding inventory and top-tier customer service at Rally House Lubbock West End. However, it all starts with hiring dedicated associates and leadership to contribute to the success. This future Rally House location currently has open positions for Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

The nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer encourages interested candidates to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to browse job openings. Then, candidates can easily and quickly apply today for any positions that catch their eye.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

