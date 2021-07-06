Coming Soon to Soft Drink Vending Machines Everywhere -- Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh, snap! It's a sandwich in a can! The sandwich kit from Candwich is more than a paper bag lunch — this sandwich kit is made for people on the go.

No one likes being stranded somewhere they have to spend money on food or have to subject themselves to hunger. Candwich solves this problem by providing people with a solution they can taste with a simple staple in the American diet — the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Candwich Candwich

The revolutionary sandwich kit was designed to fit existing soft drink vending machines to provide convenient, delicious, and nutritious food. People who are too busy to take time for lunch, but may have forgotten to pack themselves one will find their troubles remedied with Candwich. Anyone, anywhere can grab a Candwich from a vending machine and keep back-ups in their desk, car, or backpack. The sandwich kit can go anywhere: to the golf course, to the movie theater, to the pool, on a hike, on a picnic, to the office, on a camping trip, on a road trip, and anywhere else that quick and delicious food is needed. Best of all, even if it isn't eaten immediately, it will still be fresh tomorrow, next week, and next month because it has up to 12 months of shelf life.

No more kids in the backseat of the car complaining about being hungry and pleading to drive into the nearest fast-food drive-thru. The sandwich kit from Candwich means that parents everywhere can bring easy-to-assemble sandwiches virtually anywhere they need to.

This isn't a regular lunchtime sandwich. Candwich PBJ Sandwich Kits offer a variety of flavor experiences, from peanut butter and grape jelly and peanut butter and strawberry jelly, and soon pizza pockets, to Honey BBQ chicken and more (with desserts on the way). Each sandwich is nutritious, containing 15g of protein, 6g of fiber, only 430 calories, assembled on 100% whole wheat bread.

Candwich PBJ is a complete sandwich kit and is fun for kids and convenient for everyone. Each can contains pre-sliced bread and peanut butter and jelly, each in its own packet, and a wooden spreader. There is even a wet nap because it's an authentic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. They don't smush, so when the time comes for its quick assembly, it can be enjoyed in all of its glory.

When it comes to easy and convenient meals on the go, there is nothing better than a satisfying and delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Candwich. Can Your Hunger! Learn more and order today at candwich.com .

Contact:

Mark Kirkland

[email protected]

801-243-1318

SOURCE Candwich