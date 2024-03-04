Coming Soon to the Los Angeles Area: United Defense Tactical Announces Two New Locations

Reality Based Firearms Training Concept to Open Centers in Thousand Oaks and Long Beach

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical , the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, has officially singed two new deals, which will bring centers to Long Beach and Thousand Oaks, California. Founded by Wes Fox in 2019, United Defense Tactical trains people to survive, be safe and be confident in their abilities.

United Defense Tactical has also announced new target areas for franchise units in the Los Angeles area. The brand is seeking franchisees in South Bay, Manhattan Beach, Torrance, Woodland Hills and Calabasas.

"From our technology to our training, we provide the most well-rounded firearms and self-defense training curriculum in the world," said Fox. "Our comprehensive firearms and self-defense training program was created to empower, transform, and protect communities. We're really excited to continue our expansion throughout Southern California."

Local owners Paul Davis, Elyas Peshtaz and Stephanie Peshtaz make up United Defense Tactical's founding franchisees, breaking ground on their locations that are set to open between late spring and early summer of this year.

Paul Davis is opening his Long Beach United Defense Tactical center at 200 E Willow St, Long Beach, CA. Davis has been a member of United Defense Tactical for two years, and as he has progressed through the curriculum, he has seen the demand for dynamic training and creating more responsible firearm owners.

"After taking UDT's courses myself, I wanted to share what I've learned with my community," said Davis. "Bringing this curriculum to Long Beach, I hope to create a sense of community and teach my members to best protect themselves."

Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz decided to enroll in UDT's curriculum after a random physical attack on the way to Stephanie's birthday celebration. Their experience with the training inspired them to open their Thousand Oaks center, which will be located at 672-684 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA.

"From the curriculum to the business model, everything about United Defense Tactical made sense to us," said the Peshtaz's. "We knew nothing about self-defense before taking our courses through UDT, and now we are excited to have their support and guidance in bringing their curriculum to Thousand Oaks."

Franchisees are fully supported by UDT, and will gain access to world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence with protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $400,000 to $750,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/franchising.

About United Defense Tactical

With our flagship facility founded five years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. Integrating advanced technology and expert self-defense training, UDT's top-tier facilities provide a unique and controlled setting for teaching individuals of all skill levels. The focus is on learning to evaluate situations, communicate effectively, de-escalate conflicts, move with precision, and perform well under high-stress, realistic scenarios. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/.

Contact:

Bianca Thiros

Franchise Elevator

(847-945-1300 Ext. 288)

[email protected]

SOURCE United Defense Tactical