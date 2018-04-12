Coming Soon to the Siemens Healthineers Aptio Automation System: iSpecimen Integrated Solution

"Soon-to-be discarded patient samples create an opportunity for laboratories to generate recurring revenue, while iSpecimen's network of laboratories helps researchers gain access to precisely the specimens and data they need for their biomedical research," said Andy Olen, Senior Vice President of Laboratory Diagnostics, North America, Siemens Healthineers. "By creating a function to automate specimen retrieval in conjunction with iSpecimen, we're helping to optimize the samples being funneled into the marketplace for research use, and automate the storage and distribution logistics for laboratories wishing to leverage this revenue stream. We are excited to offer laboratories a solution that creates new value for both the lab and researchers alike."

The iSpecimen technology interfaces with electronic health records and lab information systems to extract relevant, de-identified data on available samples in order to make them searchable by researchers. Along with a driver in development for Aptio Automation, rules will be created in the CentraLink Data Management System to assist in identifying which samples in laboratories' inventory are available for research. Once selected, samples that would otherwise be disposed of after clinical testing will instead be saved and stored in a refrigerated storage module. When ordered by a researcher, they will then be placed in the input/output module to be packaged and shipped to the appropriate destination.

"Increasing the availability of highly specific biospecimens helps fulfill the promise of precision medicine," said Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of iSpecimen. "The integration of the iSpecimen Marketplace with Siemens Healthineers' data management and automation solutions not only helps labs generate new revenue and expand their missions. But it also helps researchers to instantly access millions of data-rich samples to more quickly complete their work, including developing individualized treatments."

Together with iSpecimen, Siemens Healthineers is enabling healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes at lower costs with expanded access to precision medicine and customized results.

*Feature under development.

About iSpecimen

Headquartered in Lexington, MA, iSpecimen is the marketplace for human biospecimens, providing researchers with the specimens they need from the patients they want. The privately held company has developed the iSpecimen Marketplace, an online platform connecting healthcare organizations that have access to patients and specimens with the scientists who need them. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables researchers to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. Researchers easily and compliantly gain access to specimens to drive scientific discovery. Partner sites gain an opportunity to contribute to biomedical discovery as well as their bottom line. And ultimately, healthcare advances for all. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services. To help customers succeed in today's dynamic healthcare marketplace, Siemens Healthineers is championing new business models that maximize opportunity and minimize risk for healthcare providers.

In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.5 billion and profit of over €2.3 billion and has about 46,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens.com/healthineers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coming-soon-to-the-siemens-healthineers-aptio-automation-system-ispecimen-integrated-solution-300629223.html

SOURCE iSpecimen

Related Links

http://www.ispecimen.com

http://www.siemens.com

