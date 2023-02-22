Coming Soon: Vitreous Retina Macula Announces New Location Opening in Downtown Area, New York City Location to Open March 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VRMNY is opening a new office at 110 Lafayette Street in Manhattan in March 2023. The new location is high-tech and will provide the latest in eye care technology to the community. The office is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient experience for patients.

"It is at the crossroads of Soho, Chinatown, Tribeca, and the Financial District. By any measure, it is an underserved area for retina care, even though it is in the most populous city in the United States. We have many patients from that area come to our office on the Upper East Side, but this is a difficult trip for older patients. Often a family member must take off from work to accompany them. With a downtown location we can offer care for a large portion of the city, without undue transportation problems for them." Dr. Richard F. Spaide

The office will be equipped with the latest technology and staffed with experienced and knowledgeable doctors who specialize in the treatment of eye diseases. VRMNY will also have staff on site who speak mandarin to serve the diverse community in the NY downtown area.

VRMNY physicians have devoted their time and resources to research and the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. The physician group made the decision to expand this year to create access to all NYC residents and it's why they continue to accept most insurance plans including Medicare and community plans.

"We believe that sight and the independence that comes from it is indelible to every person. We deal with truly sight threatening diseases on a daily basis, and will fight with everything in our armamentarium to preserve this most precious sense" says Dr. Michael Engelbert.

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

