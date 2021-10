Coming To A Campus Near You: Chili's Launches Its First College Ambassador Program

Limited-edition ambassador merch like backpacks, T-shirts, water bottles and more, created exclusively for this program and valued at nearly $400 for each ambassador

for each ambassador Additional limited-edition Chili's merch and gift cards to give away on campus

More opportunities to win huge prizes throughout the school year (sorry, no spoiler alerts)

How to apply:

Aspiring ambassadors can apply for one of the coveted roles by filling out the application found here now through October 18. Just tell us why you want to join in on the #ChilisLove and share your social media handles. Sorry private peeps, but all social profiles have to be public to get in on the action here. Space is limited, so the only rushing you have to do is to the sign-up page before the deadline and give us your best reason to choose you. Judging will be based on your submission's relevance to the contest theme, your passion for our brand, and creativity of your open-ended response and social media platforms. Winners will be selected and notified by November 1. Complete rules for this College Ambassador contest can be found here.

It doesn't get any better than a Chilified campus, are we right? (That was rhetorical, obviously.) We can't wait to meet our new besties, so get with the (ambassador) program and get those applications submitted! No all-nighters in the library necessary.

