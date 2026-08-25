Coming to a City Near You: 3 Opportunities that Promote Wellbeing, Learning, and Standing Up for Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, invites everyone to get involved whether it is by joining a community fundraising walk, participating in free educational programs, advocating for lifesaving legislation, or all three. Visit afsp.org/NSPM to learn more.

AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk

As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, suicide cannot stay in the shadows. Throughout September and year-round, AFSP has three impactful actions that anyone can take to deepen their understanding of suicide and connections to those in their community:

1. Walk to Fundraise

Join an Out of the Darkness Community Walk to raise funds for suicide prevention. Walks take place across the country, beginning in September and running through the fall. Find and register for a walk near you here.

In one outing, you'll rack up your steps and raise funds that support AFSP's scientific research, public policy and advocacy efforts, loss and healing support, and public education programs that increase the public's knowledge of suicide and how to prevent it.

You may even get to meet amazing local volunteers, like Dennis Lasley from Alaska and Joe Fontana from New York City, and hear how you can be a part of this lifesaving movement.

"Leading our chapter's fundraising efforts like the Out of the Darkness Walks in Anchorage and Fairbanks has shown me how deeply Alaskans show up for each other," said Dennis Lasley, AFSP Alaska chapter board chair, national board member, and chapter leadership council chair. "These aren't just fundraisers; they're where grief turns into community and community turns into action. I encourage anyone touched by suicide loss to join us. You'll leave knowing you're not alone."

"We've worked to increase the number of walk participants by 14% and the number of teams by 31% in 2025 versus 2024," said Joe Fontana, Manhattan Out of the Darkness Walk co-chair and NYC chapter board chair. "For me, the walk is an opportunity to honor my mom and paternal uncle, who lost their lives to suicide, and to be a resource and inspiration to others who have been affected by suicide."

2. Learn About Suicide and How to Prevent It

It's never been easier to learn skills that can save lives. Participate in AFSP's flagship education program, Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention. Offered virtually, these free 60 or 90-minute presentations cover suicide warning signs, risk factors, protective factors, research and data, and prevention strategies.

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention : Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. ET, register here.

: Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. ET, register here. Talk Saves Lives: Supporting Our Veterans: Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. ET, register here.

You may learn from incredible presenters like volunteer Kelsey Pacetti. Through these education programs, the AFSP Wisconsin chapter and chapters in every state, DC, and Puerto Rico, reach thousands in cities, communities, and regions across the country, offering connection, hope, and healing.

"As a suicide attempt survivor turned advocate, becoming a Talk Saves Lives presenter has been a protective factor in my own mental health journey, and it is incredibly meaningful to know that our Wisconsin chapter reached more than 5,800 people through programs, events, and community activities (July 1, 2025 – May 19, 2026)," said Kelsey Pacetti, AFSP Wisconsin chapter board chair and social media ambassador. "Showing up can open our hearts, shift perspectives, validate our experiences, and remind us that we are not alone, and that help is available."

Are you in the construction industry? AFSP also recognizes Construction Suicide Prevention Week, September 14-18, and will offer Talk Saves Lives sessions for construction companies and professionals.

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention in the Construction Industry (Spanish): Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, register here.

(Spanish): Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, register here. Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention in the Construction Industry: Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. ET, register here.

Additionally, AFSP will offer Talk Saves Lives for Latinx and Hispanic communities throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning September 15:

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide for Latinx and Hispanic Communities (Spanish): Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET, register here.

(Spanish): Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET, register here. Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide for Latinx and Hispanic Communities: Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET, register here.

AFSP will host a special learning event for journalists, influencers, and others who play an important role in messaging around suicide. In partnership with the National Press Club Journalism Institute, AFSP invites these industry professionals to participate in an "Ethical Reporting Saves Lives" webinar that will share guidance on responsible reporting and messaging on suicide prevention.

"Ethical Reporting Saves Lives": Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. ET, register here.

3. Advocate for Lifesaving Legislation

From September 16-18, AFSP Volunteer Advocates will participate in AFSP's Capitol Hill Fly-In, meeting with members of Congress to advocate for suicide prevention funding and legislative priorities. But the Capitol Hill Fly-In isn't the only way to make a difference! Volunteer Advocates can participate in AFSP's Advocacy Action Days in state capitals, attend the annual Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C, and take action year-round through AFSP's Action Center. Learn more, and sign up to become a Volunteer Advocate here.

When you take part in AFSP's advocacy efforts, you get to know local volunteers who play a vital role in advancing suicide prevention legislation by urging their members of Congress to support AFSP's public policy priorities, speaking with media about local advocacy efforts, and expanding their volunteer network, like Hannah Doggett from Texas.

"This year I had the privilege of participating in the annual Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C., where I met with members of Congress and their staff to share the importance of suicide prevention," said Hannah Doggett, AFSP West Texas chapter volunteer. "After returning home, I met with several local news stations to share what I helped advocate for in D.C., including support for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You don't have to be a policy expert to make a difference. Your story, your passion, and your willingness to speak up have the ability to help save lives."

Together, we can prevent this leading cause of death and bring hope to those affected by suicide. To learn more and get involved, visit afsp.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation (JED) intend to merge as equals to form AFSP/JED, the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide across the lifespan, and bringing hope to those affected by suicide loss or risk. The AFSP/JED mission would reflect a commitment to bring together AFSP's research, advocacy, chapter network, and loss-support expertise with JED's comprehensive approach to suicide prevention and evidence-informed youth mental health programs, creating greater scale, reach, and impact at a time of urgent national need. Read more about our recent announcement.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention