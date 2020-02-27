Coming To A Freezer Near You In Chicagoland: The New Dreamland Creamery Light Ice Cream Brand Delivers A Delicious Treat For The Whole Family With 50% Less Sugar Than Regular Ice Cream And As Much Protein As A Glass Of Milk

Throughout March, Chicago, Illinois and Portland, Oregon will begin seeing Dreamland Creamery pop up in freezers at select local retailers. Dreamland Creamery light ice cream starts with rich milk that is gently filtered to concentrate protein while reducing sugars and is proudly made with no artificial flavors or colors – which means more of the good stuff, and less of the bad. With four delicious flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl, consumers can now enjoy their favorite ice cream flavors without having to compromise: it's the creaminess you love with the ingredients you'll love to share.

"We're excited to officially bring Dreamland Creamery to the amazing cities of Chicago and Portland this March. It has been a dream of ours to create a delicious, perfectly-crafted light ice cream that families can feel good about enjoying without sacrificing taste," said Meg Sutula, Dreamland Creamery Marketing Manager. "With Dreamland Creamery's mindfully crafted flavors and ingredients, we like to think that one spoonful is all you'll need to discover that 50% less sugar can taste this delicious! Plus, one 2/3 cup serving has 8 grams of protein – as much protein as a glass of milk!"

Beginning in March 2020, Chicago ice cream fans can begin to find their new favorite feel-good treat on shelves at select local retailers, including Jewel Osco and Walmart for MSRP $6.99.

To get the full scoop on Dreamland Creamery, visit our website at www.dreamlandcreamery.com, or check us out on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @DreamCreameryUS. Join in on the conversation and show your tasty scoops with us using #DreamlandCreamery.

ABOUT DREAMLAND CREAMERY

Dreamland Creamery is a family-friendly light ice cream brand that contains no artificial flavors or colors and is proudly crafted with ultra-filtered milk, 50% less sugar than regular ice cream and 8 grams of protein – meaning families can more of the good stuff, and less of the bad. With four delicious flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl, families can now enjoy their favorite ice cream flavors without having to compromise. For more information on Dreamland Creamery, visit www.dreamlandcreamery.com.

