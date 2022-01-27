Coming to Albuquerque: U-Haul at Journal Center to Open in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journal Center Corporation's business park in Albuquerque will be home to a new U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility at the undeveloped site at 8200 Jefferson St.

U-Haul acquired the property on Dec. 30.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Journal Center is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023. Preliminary plans call for a three-story building with climate-controlled self-storage, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers, and covered storage/parking for RVs, boats and vehicles.

The facility will offer more than 700 ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® containers, propane and more.

"The location is on the North I-25 corridor in the Journal Center business and industrial park, which is convenient for our customers," said Tom Neill, U-Haul Company of Northern New Mexico president. "This area is lacking quality, affordable self-storage and we are looking to expand. We will build a store that will make the city proud."

Neill plans to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Albuquerque community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Being part of Albuquerque's growing business sector is important to U-Haul," Neill said. "We look forward to working with city officials and our new neighbors here. Demand for our storage product means we must grow our business to meet that need."

While the new store is under construction, U-Haul dealers in Albuquerque are available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

