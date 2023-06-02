Coming to Auburn: U-Haul to Develop Land for New Store by 2025

AUBURN, Ala., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Auburn thanks to the recent acquisition of 4.5 acres of bare land on W. Creek Parkway.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Pace is scheduled for completion by summer 2025.

Plans call for an attractive four-story self-storage building encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

"This will be our second location in Auburn, and we are excited to expand our storage footprint here," said Kiya Blair, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. "High-quality self-storage and residential mobility is a necessity in a growing community like Auburn, especially with the population ebbs and flows created by the university."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Pace will feature a sprawling retail showroom and mobility services like trailer and truck rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on-site.

Blair intends to hire at least 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Auburn community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We've been a member of the Auburn community since 1982, and we can't wait to show off this new facility," Blair added. "U-Haul is investing in the growth of the Auburn-Opelika area and the state of Alabama. We encourage other businesses to follow our lead."

U-Haul dealers in and around Auburn continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

