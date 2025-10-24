Coming to Italia: Verona To Host the Prestigious Comité Champagne Course

VERONA, Italy, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Italian Wine Academy in Verona is offering the prestigious Comité Champagne 'Champagne Specialist' course. With parallel courses in English and Italian, this qualification offers trade professionals, journalists, educators, and sommeliers the opportunity to deepen their understanding of and appreciation for the world's most renowned sparkling wine, gaining a prestigious globally recognized certification in the process. The courses, delivered by the Academy's certified wine educators, take place in Verona on 24-25 November (in English) and on 28-29 November (in Italian).

Verona To Host the Prestigious Comité Champagne Course

To mark World Champagne Day, the Italian Wine Academy takes the opportunity to announce the launch in Verona of a prestigious new Champagne Specialist course to celebrate the iconic French sparkling wine. Champagne has long been associated with luxury, quality and celebration, a symbolic companion to moments of joy, success and celebration. For anyone working in the wine sector, an understanding of the terroir, the Champagne Method, as well as service, storage and pairing recommendations is fundamental. The two-day course equips participants with the knowledge and skills to describe and assess wines from Champagne, store and serve Champagne in optimal conditions, make recommendations by ascertaining a customer's expectations, and make pairing suggestions. With limited places available, the focus is on practice, with workshops allowing students to apply the knowledge acquired. The program is created and certified by the Comité Champagne.

Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Academy, remarked, "Of course, I mostly drink vino italiano since that's practically in my job description. But if I ever find myself forced to drink French, then it's got to be Champagne. It's the one exception I'm happy to make because some temptations, even for an Italian wine lover, are just too bubbly to resist. That's why, I'm delighted we're offering this fully immersive course right here in Verona, demonstrating that even here in the heart of Italy the finest French wine has its place!"

Established in 1941, the Comité Champagne (Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne - CIVC) is the official trade association that represents both independent Champagne producers (vignerons) and Champagne Houses.

For more information about the course and how to apply, visit the Italian Wine Academy website at https://italianwineacademy.org/?lang=en or contact them directly at [email protected].

The Italian Wine Academy is situated in Verona, with satellites sites at other key locations across Italy. Our philosophy is to reveal the global wine sector in an effective and inclusive way. Our students include professionals from the wine trade, hospitality, media, and passionate wine lovers of all experience levels.

Our English and Italian mother-tongue Educators are experienced professionals with many years of teaching and working in wine. We encourage students to engage with us in a setting that is welcoming, free from intimidation, and 100% focused on providing the best academic materials to ensure comfort, excitement, and success. Our high pass rates reflect dedication to teaching and serious education in a positive, supportive, and welcoming environment.

