Coming to Junction City: U-Haul to Complete New Store by 2026

JUNCTION CITY, Kan., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is pleased to announce plans for a new retail, moving and self-storage center at East Ash Street & East Vine Street in Junction City after the recent purchase of 12.9 acres.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Junction City is scheduled for completion as early as spring 2026. This will be the first U-Haul owned-and-operated facility in Junction City.

Plans call for a pair of three-story facilities totaling 900 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units providing high-end security features at affordable prices. In addition, the facility will offer truck and trailer sharing, U-Box portable storage containers, professional hitch installation and covered RV spaces. U-Box containers can be delivered and picked up at your door, packed on your timeframe, and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to receive your belongings.

"We look forward to offering a flagship facility for residents in Central Kansas as well as those stationed at Fort Riley," stated Nate Felix, U-Haul Company of North Kansas president. "It's our goal to provide affordable and convenient moving and storage solutions – such as secure climate-controlled self-storage and U-Box – to those in need."

Felix intends to hire up to 12 Team Members to staff the new store when it's ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Junction City community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers throughout Junction City continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

