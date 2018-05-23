Coming to Miami: the "School of Emotions," a project of the European Institute of Efficient Intelligences, Ismael Cala and Kike Santander

"We are only able to take control of our lives by correctly identifying our emotions. In doing so, we will notice the balance in our daily lives and the benefits for self-esteem, inner peace, efficiency, productivity, and our relationship with the environment," said IEIE president Estrella Flores-Carretero.

Flores-Carretero is a Doctor of Psychology and specialist in clinical and educational psychology, with more than 30 years of experience. She is based in Madrid, Spain.

Kike Santander is a medical doctor and surgeon, an expert in coping with emotions and on cerebral synchronization through music, composer, producer, arranger and player of multiple instruments, Chairman Emeritus of the Latin Recording Academy (GRAMMY), CEO of Qignition LLC and Santander Music. Winner of four Grammys himself and of another 25 with his songs, he has composed and produced hits for artists like Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Luis Miguel, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Fernandez, Cristian Castro, David Bisbal and Thalia, among others.

Drs. Eva Arina and Mabel Palomo, specialists in educational psychology with master's degrees in Emotional Intelligence, come from Spain.

Ismael Cala, life and business strategist and communicator, is the author of eight best-sellers, among them "The Power of Listening" and "The Emotional Illiterate."

Attendees will receive a personality profile, emotional map and other tools designed by the experts.

Enrollment is open at the website: http://escuelaemociones.com/

ABOUT THE IEIE

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligences (Instituto Europeo de Inteligencias Eficientes, IEIE) develops analysis, training and strengthening programs in efficiency strategies for companies and individuals from children to adults, with more than 30 years of experience and research. It drives creativity, talent, intelligence, entrepreneurial spirit, reflection, knowledge, emotional abilities, and, as a result, personal and corporate success. It is headquartered in Spain with an affiliate in the United States.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist, for five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the prime time show CALA on CNN en Español. He is a businessman and social entrepreneur, journalist, and author of eight best-sellers on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake Up with Cala." Ambassador of the idea of corporate happiness in Latin America, Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and holds a degree in Art History from the Universidad de Oriente. He co-authored the book "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. He is a graduate of the School of Communications at York University in Toronto and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

