Coming to You from Chicago's Wrigley Field: TEDxWrigleyville Goes Virtual with "Humanity, The Repatriation"

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxWrigleyville, winner of 6 Telly Awards for its 2020 TEDx production, will livestream its 2-part 2021 program to the public for free from Chicago's Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 25th and Thursday, August 26th from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. CT . The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature a variety of TED Talks, performances, and activations under the theme of "Humanity, The Repatriation."

TEDxWrigleyville is among the most prestigious and prolific TEDx production groups globally whose program is streamed live by viewers in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities. Since the launch of the first event less than two years ago, it has produced 47 TEDx talks (including the upcoming 2021 slate of talks) that have been and will be shared millions of times on TED.com, the TEDx YouTube channels, and the TED Daily Podcast platforms. During this time, the volunteer team of producers and curators also produced 20 activations which included multiple art installations and 11 performances with three internationally launched music videos featuring world-famous performers such as Yo-Yo Ma. TEDxWrigleyville has been filmed in some of Chicago's most iconic institutions and neighborhoods, stretching from first base at Wrigley Field on the north side to the Chicago History Museum downtown and the Pilsen and Bronzeville neighborhoods in between on the west and south sides.

In 2020, TEDxWrigleyville produced two events, "Humanity, A View From Inside the Pandemic" in the summer, and "Humanity in Crisis: Leadership" in the fall. Now, it is launching the third component of its Humanity triptych, Humanity: The Repatriation.

"In the last year, we've been ripped from one another in every way possible by disease, economics, race, politics, and beyond," explains Shermin Kruse, Founder and Executive Producer of TEDxWrigleyville. "Through Humanity: The Repatriation, TEDxWrigleyville will showcase the return home that 2021 represents which takes many forms and shapes, but at its core is the re-connection we all longed for throughout 2020."

TEDxWrigleyville will feature a diverse line-up of speakers of women, men, non-binary with a sign language interpreter. The program also features multiple performances, including an original music video with an anti-hate message by multidisciplinary artist K.F. Jacques filmed inside Wrigley Field.

Speakers include:

Jeni Britton (CEO/Founder of Jeni's Ice Cream), Clarisol Duque (Sen. Durbin's Chief of Staff), Patricia Frazier (2018 National Youth Poet Laureate), Betsy Ziegler (CEO of 1871), Manny Mendoza (cannabis chef), Keneeshia Williams (trauma surgeon), Hari Osofsky (new Dean of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law), Jay Kumar (happiness professor and neuroscience researcher), Eileen Favorite (artist and writer), Shelton Banks (CEO of re:work training), Bradly Ross Nardick (President of The Bazaar, Inc.), Nicolaus David (Uber driver) & Cosette Nazon Wilburn (CEO of LUV Institute), and Miranda Gonzalez (artist and writer).

Performers:

Melissa Duprey (actress), KF Jacques (musician), Mathilda Edge (opera singer)

TEDxWrigleyville sponsors include exclusive partner, Avant, as well as Atlas Arts Media, Addison & Clark, Chaka Patterson, June Kim & Daniel Hwang, Terese Connolly, Melinda Holland, Shoba Pillay, Babak Barkhordar Peckham Media Productions, Will Byington Photography, Maloos Photography, Paul Araki Elliott, AC Photograph, AKIRA, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, The Law Offices of Ursula Taylor, Kruse Asset Management, SilverIP, Beautify AMS, WBS Equities, LLC, Compass Real Estate and Lisa Kalous, Ryan Opera Center and Lyric Opera of Chicago, Ewa Baczek, Hair & Makeup Artistry, Brenda Arelano Makeup Artist, and Ben Levy.

For more information about TEDxWrigleyville or to RSVP, please visit www.tedxwrigleyville.com

