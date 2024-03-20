Coming Up This Weekend On Fox Business The Greg Parady Show

Tune in this Saturday at 5:00 pm EST to Spotlight Television for a full half hour with Greg Parady, CEO of Parady Financial Group and Author of "Your Life Your Way".

THE VILLAGES, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Parady, renowned retirement strategist, author, and speaker, is admired for his ability to explain complex financial issues in a way that is easy to understand.

In 2001, Greg founded Parady Financial Group with a desire to help retirees remain current and educated about topics affecting their retirement. Many financial "experts" focus solely on saving for retirement, but not enough on helping people who are actually in retirement. Parady Financial Group's ongoing, regular seminars, featuring speakers from around the country, have assisted existing and prospective clients to stay continuously educated about financial strategies and topics that directly affect them.

Putting the focus on retirees, helping them meet their needs and wants through education, resulted in Parady Financial growing into one of the largest firms in the country.

Greg is the author of three books: Your Life, Your Way, UnStressing and UnTaxing your Retirement™, and Make Your Next 10 Your Best 10. These helpful guides unveil the secrets to effective retirement planning and how you can navigate the complex world of finance with ease and confidence.

After decades in the finance industry, Greg is eager to share what he's learned to help retirees enjoy their retirement--prepared, empowered, and stress-free!

In a financial show geared towards retirees, Greg Parady sat down with economist Tom Hegna to discuss his philosophy based on Parady's goal to empower you to live "your life, your way".

If you're concerned about outliving your money in retirement and protecting your principal from the fluctuations of the stock market, you do not want to miss this episode.

"The Retirement Show with Greg Parady" is scheduled to air nationally on Fox Business Network at 5:00 pm EST on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Below is a short clip.

"Spotlight Television" is a premiere news magazine television series that highlights successful American leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses who are making an impact in their industry.

Parady Financial Group is located in The Villages, a retirement community in Florida. As a financial services firm, they have helped thousands of retirees, and people nearing retirement age, achieve peace of mind by designing personalized retirement strategies for careful investors.

Greg Parady is recognized globally for his philanthropy as the 2013 Layaway Santa and his fundraising efforts. Through his non-profit, Parady Cares, Greg and his staff regularly host events and organize initiatives to give back to the community through multiple causes that include Breast Cancer Awareness, Red Cross, Shriners Hospital for Children, Autism Support Groups, St. Jude's, and so much more. Parady Cares also honors our nation's Veterans through The Villages Annual Tribute to Veterans, The Villages Honor Flight, and Combat Veterans to Careers.

Tune in to Fox Business Network Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST for the Greg Parady Show. To learn more about Parady Financial Group and request a complimentary copy of Greg's book go to PARADYFINANCIAL.COM .

