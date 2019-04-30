Coming Wave of Young Millennial Home Buyers Expected to Further Tighten Market for Starter Homes

SEATTLE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 45 million people in the U.S. will reach the typical age for first-time home buyers in the next 10 years – 3.1 million more than the past decade – creating more demand in an already challenging market for those looking to get into their first home.

The typical first-time home buyer in the U.S. is 34 years oldi. There are 44.9 million Americans aged 24-33, or potential future first-time home buyers, compared with 41.8 million people aged 35-44, or potential past first-time home buyers, a 7.4% increase.

For the past several years, the housing market has been characterized by shrinking inventory and higher prices, particularly in the least expensive third of homes – the homes most likely to be targeted by first-time home buyers. These starter homes have gained 57.3% in value over the past five years, a median increase of $47,600, while for-sale inventory in this price range has fallen by 23.2%. Over the same time period, the most expensive third of homes gained 26% in value and homes in the middle third appreciated 36.8%.

Though the current housing market is softening, this coming wave of buyers sets up for a future starter-home market with now-familiar dynamics: relatively high demand and low supply, in which the stiff competition among buyers exacerbates the affordability issues caused by rising prices.

"The potential first-time buyer bulge, without inventory to meet it, suggests that the typical age of first-time buyers will continue to be pushed further and further out. The rate of single-family construction is still behind the pace we experienced in the 1990s, and without an increase in truly new supply, would-be first-time buyers will instead persist in the rental market," said Skylar Olsen, director of economic research at Zillow®. "Buyers making the transition from renting to homeownership helps ease rental demand, which limits rent-price growth. If this coming wave of buyers have to compete fiercely for homes to purchase, that could drive up rent prices as well as home values."

The growth in potential future first-time home buyers is more extreme in some markets, including San Diego and Boston, already among the 10 least affordable large housing markets. Both metros will see a nearly 20% increase in the next wave of potential first-time home buyers compared to the previous wave.

First-time buyers are facing difficulties saving for a down payment – a recent Zillow analysis found that buyers need 1.5 years longer to save for a down payment than they did 30 years ago – and securing a loan. Nearly four times as many first-time buyers who obtained a mortgage last year were denied at least once (29%) compared to repeat buyers (8%)ii.

Some markets provide better conditions for first-time buyers with a combination of lower home values, strong appreciation forecasts, available supply and a high share of listings with a price cut. The three best markets for first-time home buyers in the 2019 home shopping season are Tampa, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Metropolitan Area Median First-

Time Buyer Age Decade Below

Median First-Time

Buyer Age (Coming

Wave of Buyers) Decade Above

Median First-Time

Buyer Age (Past

Wave of Buyers) % Difference United States 34 44,912,852 41,800,135 7.4% New York, NY 34 2,988,970 2,702,278 10.6% Los Angeles-Long

Beach-Anaheim, CA 33 2,083,102 1,855,932 12.2% Chicago, IL 34 1,356,832 1,278,547 6.1% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 36 1,069,525 1,037,474 3.1% Philadelphia, PA 34 862,262 758,675 13.7% Houston, TX 36 1,025,962 967,241 6.1% Washington, DC 34 903,648 918,075 -1.6% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL 36 823,676 808,936 1.8% Atlanta, GA 37 819,210 834,845 -1.9% Boston, MA 34 735,518 615,700 19.5% San Francisco, CA 37 773,266 676,036 14.4% Detroit, MI 34 573,352 501,890 14.2% Riverside, CA 33 676,025 606,991 11.4% Phoenix, AZ 34.5 674,284 623,484 8.1% Seattle, WA 33 605,528 593,164 2.1% Minneapolis-St Paul,

MN 34 531,087 503,535 5.5% San Diego, CA 33 552,573 462,898 19.4% St. Louis, MO 34 383,352 357,516 7.2% Tampa, FL 36 408,792 378,672 8.0% Baltimore, MD 36 401,927 347,037 15.8% Denver, CO 33 456,433 448,321 1.8% Pittsburgh, PA 34 299,959 267,904 12.0% Portland, OR 33 351,378 368,658 -4.7% Charlotte, NC 36 352,881 358,029 -1.4% Sacramento, CA 33 322,113 307,627 4.7% San Antonio, TX 36 364,893 319,435 14.2% Orlando, FL 36 369,289 335,088 10.2% Cincinnati, OH 34 292,684 262,167 11.6% Cleveland, OH 34 270,623 237,886 13.8% Kansas City, MO 34 298,043 290,512 2.6% Las Vegas, NV 33 320,458 310,044 3.4% Columbus, OH 34 315,886 272,735 15.8% Indianapolis, IN 34 286,556 270,426 6.0% San Jose, CA 33 297,492 288,751 3.0% Austin, TX 36 368,926 323,562 14.0%

