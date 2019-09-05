Comlinkdata and Tutela join forces to optimize subscriber experiences and customer growth in the telecom industry

BOSTON and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comlinkdata, the North American leader in telecom market performance analytics, today announced it has acquired Tutela, a mobile crowdsourced customer experience data company. The move brings together complementary data on consumer experience, network performance and subscriber behavior. By linking these historically separate datasets, the merged company will help the telecom industry understand and execute on opportunities to better meet the needs and wants of consumers.

The mobile services landscape is being disrupted by new 5G networks, operator mergers, the growing number of MVNOs, and the entry of wireline ISPs into an already competitive space. In this environment, data-driven strategic investment is more important than ever for competitive differentiation and market success. With their respective industry-leading market and network quality of experience datasets, the Comlinkdata and Tutela teams will be uniquely capable of helping network operators and equipment manufacturers address these challenges worldwide.

The combined company will continue to offer both Tutela and Comlinkdata services while looking for ways to add value and create new services through the integration of the two datasets. The Tutela founders, leadership team and staff will remain with the company. With even more scale and resources, the Tutela team will accelerate its efforts to grow its dataset, build new services and help clients generate and apply new insights to optimize their businesses.

The new company is owned by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm based in San Francisco.

Charles Rutstein, CEO, Comlinkdata commented: "We are very excited to welcome Tutela to the Comlinkdata family. The wealth of data collected from Tutela's global panel of over 300 million smartphone users has led to its selection by global telecom leaders like Nokia and Telefonica as the standard for network experience measurement. As one team now with Tutela, we have unmatched data, platforms and expertise to tackle the most difficult questions that drive success for telecom operators."

Hunter Macdonald, CEO, Tutela added: "Comlinkdata offer unparalleled market data and strategic analysis to telecommunications leaders to help them acquire and retain more customers, which perfectly complements our own offering and mission to help improve the world's internet. Under this new combination, we look forward to continuing to provide our existing customers with industry-leading Quality of Experience insights, while also expanding our offering through new collaborations with Comlinkdata."

Will Adams, Partner at Alpine Investors concluded: "Alpine is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. By bringing together Tutela and Comlinkdata, we are doing just that – uniting two leading teams with complementary offerings to deliver new and innovative solutions for the telecom industry across the globe."

About Comlinkdata

Comlinkdata is the leading provider of telecom market data and insights in North America. It provides unique, real-time market performance data and pairs this with a team of telecom-savvy analysts to help clients identify, understand and execute on growth opportunities. The Boston-based company was founded in 2010 and is owned by Alpine Investors.

About Tutela

Tutela Technologies, Ltd., is a crowdsourced data company with a global panel of over 300 million smartphone users. It gathers information on mobile infrastructure and tests wireless experience, helping organizations in the mobile industry to understand and improve the world's networks. Data and insights provided by Tutela are trusted by the engineering teams at mobile network operators and network equipment manufacturers around the world and used to compare operators as well as inform decisions in network and infrastructure planning and optimization. The organization is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia.

Tutela does not collect any sensitive personal data and is compliant with international privacy regulations including GDPR. Tutela's privacy policies and practices have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

