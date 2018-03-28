Comm100 CEO Unveils North American Growth Leadership Team

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Comm100 will accelerate growth in North America with their next generation digital customer engagement platform. Now in its ninth year of operations, the company has developed a leading enterprise platform featuring Live Chat, Chatbot, Knowledge Base, Ticketing, Co-Browsing, Text Messaging, Social Media, and Audio/Visual Communications.

The full North American leadership team includes:

Robin Jones, CMO. Jones has 25 years of executive marketing management experience with global technology companies including Active Network, QuickMobile, MDSI (now ABB), and Creo Products (now Kodak).

Kevin Grzybowski, VP Enterprise Sales. For 20+ years, Grzybowski has worked at high-growth tech companies including Vision Critical and Mintent, and Fortune 500 companies including PepsiCo.

Jeff Epstein, VP Product Marketing and Communications. Epstein is a career B2B marketer focusing on product, content, and partner marketing in high-growth tech companies including Allocadia, QuickMobile, Vision Critical and Sophos.

Viviana Matheus, Director, Digital Strategy and Brand. Early founder of a creative agency in Venezuela, Matheus has continued to specialize in digital strategy and demand generation for startup and rapidly growing organizations like QuickMobile and Payfirma.

David Carlson, Head of Solutions and Pre-Sales. Bridging the gap between technical and business teams, Carlson brings a diverse set of skills from previous roles at ACL, Microsoft, and Absolute Software.

Tony Sandhu, Head of Customer Success. Sandhu is a career customer advocate, championing customer success and support programs at DNN Corp. and Cytiva Software.

"The North America leadership team brings exceptional experience and enthusiasm to the business, and embodies our culture of collaboration and innovation," said Comm100 CEO Kevin Gao. "In the last two years, we have greatly strengthened our platform and internal systems, and have sharpened our focus on our customers. We plan to build on our progress by investing in our team of people, and by adding innovative functionality to our digital customer engagement platform."

Comm100 makes it easy for brands to answer questions, solve problems, and keep customers happy. Our digital engagement platform helps organizations serve customers with speed and flexibility, while lowering the total cost of sales and service delivery. With headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and thousands of customers worldwide, we power digital experiences that build great customer relationships.

