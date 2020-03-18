Comm100 Launches Freemium Live Chat to Power Real-time Customer Engagement for All

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comm100, a global provider of digital customer engagement solutions, announced the launch of a limited time offer freemium live chat plan. Comm100's award-winning Live Chat Business edition is now free for up to three agents*. Whether used as a customer support channel or across the entire customer journey, Comm100 Freemium enables every organization to provide real-time, personalized communication from their website or mobile app.

The greater accessibility and speed of live chat is fast transforming it into the most popular customer communication channel. Nine out of ten Comm100 Live Chat users say they prefer chat over any other channel, and companies offering the service are achieving an average 96% customer satisfaction rating.

With Comm100, live chat agents can handle multiple chats simultaneously so fewer agents can manage more queries, resulting in significantly reduced supports costs. Agent efficiency and accuracy is further improved with Comm100's smart routing, 100-language auto-translation and streamlined agent console. Thousands of organizations are improving their customer support with Comm100 Live Chat including Fitbit, Canadian Blood Services, HomeTrust Bank, and AXA.

Live chat agents can access the Comm100 agent console desktop app, mobile app, or plugin-free web app from anywhere through an internet or mobile data connection. This allows agents to work remotely if required.

"These are unusual and challenging times," says Comm100 CEO Kevin Gao. "For many organizations, customer service operations are undergoing extreme stress. We have heard reports of contact centers shutting down due to quarantines, employees who can't work remotely going without pay - all while businesses are being inundated with more and more customer requests. Every industry is affected. We hope that the launch of our freemium live chat plan will help make it easier for businesses around the world to continue to support their customers during this intensely disruptive period."

Comm100 Live Chat is also looking to 'pay it forward': For new customers adding more than 3 licenses by April 15, Comm100 will donate a month's worth of license fees to the World Health Organization to help combat the spread and impact of Covid-19.

To learn more about Comm100's Freemium Live Chat, visit https://www.comm100.com/freelivechat/.

* Freemium offer is for new customers only and expires April 15, 2020. Does not include the following add-on features: co-browsing, chatbot, Agent Assist.

About Comm100

Comm100 is an award-winning global provider of digital customer engagement solutions powered by automation, AI and a friendly interface that's fast and simple for both visitors and agents. Comm100 helps organizations like AXA, Leviton, Viata, Stanford University and Veridian Credit Union exceed customer expectations through more meaningful engagements. With headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, and over 10,000 customers worldwide, we help make customer conversations count. Learn more at www.comm100.com/.

