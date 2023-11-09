Command and Control Systems Market size to increase by USD 4.02 billion during 2023-2028; Growing use of command and control systems in civil applications to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The command and control systems market size is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Government and defence, Commercial, and Homeland security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Command and Control Systems Market 2024-2028

The growing use of command and control systems in civil applications drives the command and control systems market. The ongoing R&D investments result in the deployment of command and control systems that have undergone substantial change. Various new features have been added to these systems in recent years. The changes include secure messaging management systems, quick reaction capability, and time-sensitive targeting solutions.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the command and control systems market: BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., CACI International Inc., Codan Ltd, Cubic Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., RGB Spectrum, Rolta India Ltd., Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Rheinmetall AG

Command and Control Systems Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.3% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The technological advances by leading players are an emerging trend in the command and control system market.

are an emerging trend in the command and control system market. There has been an increase in demand for integrated control and supervision solutions that protect critical infrastructure facilities and operations over the past few years.

In June 2021 , Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), a contractor for the US Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, appointed Northrop Grumman as the systems integrator for C5ISR and control systems for the US Coast Guard OPC program.

Challenge

The system integration and interoperability issues challenge the command and control systems market.

challenge the command and control systems market. Various applications are observed in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

These applications including government and defense, are increasing significantly, which is giving upgrades to system integration and interoperability issues.

Furthermore, the integration of multiple IT systems on legacy IT infrastructure can create a lot of cross-platform system integration issues.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

By application, the government and defense segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The military air traffic management and control, weapons control, and information systems are some of the majority of command and control systems created for ground-based air defense strategies.

Command And Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

