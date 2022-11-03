Command and control systems Market Worth $44.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Command and control systems Market is estimated to be USD 33.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is driven by factors such as customized communication on the move solutions, Increasing need for interoperability between security devices/technologies, increasing defense budget of emerging countries, etc.

Players in the Command and control systems Market such as Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market. Other key players in the market are BAE Systems (UK), and Data Link Solutions (US). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Command and control systems Market for the period, 2018-2027.

Need for enhanced integrated situational awareness (SA) to support decision making.

In any mission, situational awareness (SA) refers to the ability of decision-makers to identify, process, and analyze critical information from various sources. Thus, SA plays a key role in any air, naval, and military operation. Advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance technologies integrated with command and control capabilities provide air, ground, and maritime solutions with real-time SA information for strategic decision making. High-bandwidth sensor processing, video management systems, secure network routers, and switches play a crucial role in effective decision-making in a mission. These products and solutions are essential for commanders to make informed decisions.

A significant increase in the adoption of situation awareness systems by governments in various countries around the world for the defense sector, an increase in the use of displays among end-users to process real-time videos, and remarkable benefits of GPS systems such as detection, immediate and precise situation awareness even in extreme weather conditions, and extensive use of control and command systems in the aerospace industries are expected to drive the growth of the C2 market.

Modernization of existing military infrastructure.

These command and control systems are expected to improve situational awareness between various military assets, such as aircraft, ships, and army units. New generation infrastructure includes the addition of network-centric warfare and battlefield management systems. The increasing focus on data analysis with the use of data mining techniques has enabled improved decision and operational planning for armed forces. The military uses video- and voice-based data obtained from UAVs, satellite, and ground-based communication systems.

In 2020, the global military expenditure was worth USD 1,981 billion, the highest level since 1988 as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The global military expenditure in 2020 was 2.6% higher in real terms than in 2019 and 9.3% higher than in 2011. While most countries around the world experienced severe economic downturns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global military expenditure continued to rise due to growing tension and disputes on several international borders around the world.

Government & defense segment projected to lead the Command and control systems Market by application, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the government & defense segment is projected to lead the command and control systems market from 2022 to 2027, due to the increasing investments by various countries in battle management systems and air and missile defense systems.

North America region accounts for largest market share in command and control systems market.

North America led the command and control systems market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. Countries in North America are investing in command and control systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces. Critical infrastructure and law enforcement sectors are increasingly using command and control systems. Critical infrastructure includes government installations, power plants, airports, and seaports. These systems are being used to manage the safety systems and security of this critical infrastructure.

Major command and control system manufacturing companies, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and L3Harris Technologies (US), are headquartered in this region. The command and control systems market in North America is majorly driven by factors, such as the US Army's overseas missions and the need to safeguard homeland security.

