NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Command & Control Market to Reach $30.5B by 2025

According to the Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025 report, the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $ 30.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, Quantum Technologies and G-5 communication, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



Additional factors to drive the Command and Control Technologies Market include:

Terror, national security and crime

S.- China high-tech "Arms Race"

high-tech "Arms Race" Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding

President Xi's internal security funding

The "We Will Invest Whatever It Takes" approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China , Turkey , Iran and Saudi Arabia ) to avoid regime change

, , and ) to avoid regime change Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats

Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities

The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East

The Command and Control Technologies Market report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, as well as 5 revenue sources, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.

This 1235-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The report includes the following Command & Control System Configurations:

C2I – Command, Control & Intelligence

C2ISR – C2I plus Surveillance and Reconnaissance

C2ISTAR – C2, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance)

C3 – Command, Control & Communications

C3I –Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence

C3ISTAR – C3 plus ISTAR

C4, C4I, C4ISR, C4ISTAR, C4ISREW, C4ISTAREW C – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Interoperability

C5I – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Collaboration and Intelligence

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The global Command and Control Technologies Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 5 Technologies:

C2, C3, C4 & C5 Based Systems Hardware

C2, C3, C4 & C5 Based Systems Software

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Big Data, IIoT & Other



By 5 Vertical Market:

Defense

Intelligence Services

Law Enforcement

Public Safety

Disaster Response & Other



By 43 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Italy

Spain

Poland

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Pakistan

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific



By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Integration, Installation & Commissioning

Training & Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades



C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2018-2025 market

E. The Command and Control report includes the following 4 appendices:

Appendix A: National Command and Control Technologies Market Background for 44 countries

Appendix B: Command and Control Systems Industry

Appendix C: Command and Control Systems Related Products Standards

Appendix D: Abbreviations



F. The report addresses over 320 security standards (including links)

G. The Command & Control Systems Market report provides updated extensive data on 31 leading vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, aviation security products, and contact info.):



Activu

BAE Systems

Barco

Boeing Company

CACI International Inc

Christie Digital Systems

Collins Aerospace

Datapath Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Extron Electronics

General Dynamics Corp.

Green Hippo

Harris Corp.

Hiperwall Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

InFocus Corp.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo SPA

Lockheed Martin

Matrox

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Planar System Inc.

Raytheon

RGB Spectrum Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Thales Group

tvONE

Userful Corp

VuWall Technology Inc.

