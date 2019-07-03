Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety - 2019-2025
Jul 03, 2019, 04:59 ET
NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Command & Control Market to Reach $30.5B by 2025
According to the Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety – 2019-2025 report, the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $ 30.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of XX%. Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, Quantum Technologies and G-5 communication, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
Additional factors to drive the Command and Control Technologies Market include:
- Terror, national security and crime
- S.-China high-tech "Arms Race"
- Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding
- President Xi's internal security funding
- The "We Will Invest Whatever It Takes" approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia) to avoid regime change
- Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats
- Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities
- The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East
- The Command and Control Technologies Market report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, as well as 5 revenue sources, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.
This 1235-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The report includes the following Command & Control System Configurations:
- C2I – Command, Control & Intelligence
- C2ISR – C2I plus Surveillance and Reconnaissance
- C2ISTAR – C2, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance)
- C3 – Command, Control & Communications
- C3I –Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence
- C3ISTAR – C3 plus ISTAR
- C4, C4I, C4ISR, C4ISTAR, C4ISREW, C4ISTAREW C – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Interoperability
- C5I – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Collaboration and Intelligence
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The global Command and Control Technologies Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 5 Technologies:
C2, C3, C4 & C5 Based Systems Hardware
C2, C3, C4 & C5 Based Systems Software
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Big Data, IIoT & Other
By 5 Vertical Market:
Defense
Intelligence Services
Law Enforcement
Public Safety
Disaster Response & Other
By 43 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
UK
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Austria
Italy
Spain
Poland
Czech Republic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
Taiwan
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Integration, Installation & Commissioning
Training & Services
Planning & Consulting
Maintenance & Upgrades
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2018-2025 market
E. The Command and Control report includes the following 4 appendices:
Appendix A: National Command and Control Technologies Market Background for 44 countries
Appendix B: Command and Control Systems Industry
Appendix C: Command and Control Systems Related Products Standards
Appendix D: Abbreviations
F. The report addresses over 320 security standards (including links)
G. The Command & Control Systems Market report provides updated extensive data on 31 leading vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, aviation security products, and contact info.):
Activu
BAE Systems
Barco
Boeing Company
CACI International Inc
Christie Digital Systems
Collins Aerospace
Datapath Limited
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Extron Electronics
General Dynamics Corp.
Green Hippo
Harris Corp.
Hiperwall Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
InFocus Corp.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Leonardo SPA
Lockheed Martin
Matrox
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Panasonic Corp.
Planar System Inc.
Raytheon
RGB Spectrum Inc.
Rockwell Collins
Saab AB
Thales Group
tvONE
Userful Corp
VuWall Technology Inc.
