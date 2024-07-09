Command Brand partners with Hannah Brown to inspire college students with "delulu" design decor

As a former interior designer and graduate of the University of Alabama, Hannah Brown knows first-hand that having a customized space is essential to staying inspired during the school year – and what it takes to bring that to life. Hannah worked hand-in-hand with Command™ Brand to create Delulu Design 101, an online crash course to help college students apply the attitude that if you can dream it, you can do it, to maximize their space with the help of Command™ Brand's damage-free decorating and organizing products.

"College is a pivotal time for personal growth and self-expression. It's a time to explore and fully express who you are," said Hannah Brown, Command's Delulu Design Expert. "I am thrilled to partner with Command™ Brand to inspire and support students' dorm design dreams with Delulu Design 101, which we created together to encourage everyone to embrace the mindset that if you can dream it, it can become a reality, especially with versatile and damage-free Command™ products."

The transition to college and settling into a new home can come with mixed emotions. In a 2023 study commissioned by 3M Command Brand, 62% of college students agreed that their space should reflect them, yet many avoid hanging décor in their temporary living spaces as they feel it's more trouble than it's worth. With Command™ Brand, it's easy to create a comfortable and unique space with personalized décor that comes down damage-free. And to make it even easier, Command™ Brand is offering the chance for 10 college students to win $5,000 to bring their design dreams to life. To enter, students simply need to share their own delulu design inspiration in-feed on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube with #CommandDeluluDesign and tag and follow Command™ Brand. The contest is open from July 9 – 30, 2024, and potential winners will be notified in early August.

"Command™ Brand embraces the belief that life is more joyful when your space reflects you. That idea couldn't be more true for college students - many of whom are getting their own place for the first time and wanting a space that reflects their personality, without the stress of leaving behind damaged walls when move-out time comes," said Tate Galvin, global vice president, Home Improvement, 3M™. "As college students' 'Most Trusted Brand for Damage-Free Hanging,' our easy-to-hang products help students to fearlessly decorate and customize their space whenever inspiration strikes – over and over again."

Command™ Brand provides a wide range of practical products and design tips and tricks to help college students and young adults customize their happy space and fully serve it to the world. All products remove cleanly making it easy to express yourself without fear of wanting change.

To learn more about the sweepstakes, check out Command.com/backtocollegerules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the U.S and D.C. who are legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence and are enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution. Void where prohibited. Enter 7/9/24 at 8:00 am CT – 7/30/24 at 11:59 p.m. CT. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Subject to the Official Rules available at command.com/backtocollegerules. Sponsor: Command™ Brand, 3M, St. Paul, MN 55144. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received.

