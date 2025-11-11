Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, Receives 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor

Award Recognizes Excellence in Veteran Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, was notified by the U.S. Department of Labor that the company received the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, reaffirming continued excellence in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Veterans Medallion Program is the only federal-level award recognizing employers for exemplary veteran employment practices.

Building on its prior recognition, Command Holdings once again earned the distinction at the Gold Medallion level, demonstrating the company's deep respect for the values and expertise veterans bring to the workforce. This award measures rigorous criteria, including hiring, retention, career development, and veteran support programs.

"Command Holdings is an organization that celebrates the differences in our people," said Jon Panamaroff, CEO of Command Holdings. "With over 60% of our workforce identified as a veteran or military spouse, we are honored to continue creating meaningful careers for those who have served our country and to support the missions of our government customers."

Amy Keolker, General Manager, and a proud U.S. military veteran, also emphasized what this recognition represents for the company.

"Our veteran workforce is a central strength of Command Holdings," Keolker said. "As someone who spent years leading and serving in uniform, I know firsthand the dedication, discipline, and mission-first mindset veterans bring. We are committed to ensuring they have long-term opportunities to excel, lead, and build meaningful careers here."

Established in 2017, Command Holdings proudly employs veterans across its operating companies. This commitment closely reflects the historic and ongoing bond between Native Americans and the U.S. Armed Forces, where Native Americans serve at rates five times the national average. The 2025 award comes during a period of continued expansion in government, technology, health, and facilities for Command Holdings.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes employers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans. For more information, visit HIREVets.gov.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Established in 2017, it has four operating groups and multiple operating firms. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, Command Holdings provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. The company's seven generation strategy is grounded in growing the tribe's economy and providing opportunities for generations to come. For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

